Stephen Behr Jr. wins PGA National Club Championship with father, Stephen Sr., as caddy

FLORENCE, S.C. -- Stephen Behr, Sr., PGA, made his son a promise — if he ever qualified for a PGA Tour Event, he would let him caddy. He kept that promise in 2006 at the RBC Heritage tournament.

The roles were reversed last month at the PGA National Club Championship where Stephen Behr, Jr., claimed the men's division with his father on the bag at Pinehurst.

Behr Sr. has been in the golf business since well before the younger Stephen was born. He played collegiately at the College of Charleston, worked as a cart boy at Kiawah Island’s Cougar Point, and served as head professional at Wild Dunes Resort for 14 years. He has spent the past 25 years as the head professional at Florence Country Club (starting when Stephen was 3).

Though Stephen said his parents (his mother is also a good golfer) never put pressure on him to play, the game was so deeply rooted in his family’s life that he was naturally drawn to it.

“It was honestly something that I enjoyed playing and it was a way for my family to spend time together,” Behr Jr. said. “The older I got, the more I appreciated the sport and the more I enjoyed playing it competitively. It just grew from there as something that I wanted to pursue collegiately and now in the amateur ranks.”