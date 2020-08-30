The story of Griffin Motors-sponsored 1953 Southern 500 winner Buck Baker

DARLINGTON, S.C. − NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker’s connection to the Pee Dee goes back in his family. His first wife, Margaret, was born in Florence. Their son, Hall of Famer, Buddy Baker, was born in Florence.
But before Baker embarked on roads that led to checkered flags, he drove a bus during the week in Charlotte.
Eventually, Baker – who had moved to Charlotte − teamed up with Griffin Motors, eventually winning the 1953 Southern 500. Baker even raced in the first Southern 500, in 1950, in an Oldsmobile that was owned by Griffin Motors sales manager, Bobby Griffin. And that 1950 car became the first sign of car sponsorship in NASCAR, sponsored by Griffin Motors, the track then known as Darlington International Raceway, WYNN’s and AIR LIFT.
From 1951-54, Griffin Motors was a sponsor. During that period, obviously, Baker’s 1953 Southern 500 win is the one that stands out. It also marked two consecutive Southern 500 victories for Griffin Motors as a sponsor, as its sponsored car the year before, driven by Fonty Flock, also won.
“That was enormous,” said Marshall Griffin, nephew of Bobby Griffin. “It was the first time for back-to-back winners for a sponsor at Darlington. It was very unique.”
Baker, who had also in the past driven Griffin Motors’ Roarin’ Relic on the Daytona Beach course, took the checkered flag in the 1953 Southern 500 in front of 37,000 fans while driving another Oldsmobile (a 1953 Olds 88). He took the lead with 10 laps left in a race that had four drivers swapping leads for 35 times.
“Fifty miles from home, I’d have sold you my chances for a dime,” Baker told reporters after winning the race that lasted 5 hours, 23 minutes and 19 seconds. “My head felt like it was going to explode inside that crash helmet. It was the hardest, fastest race I ever drove in or saw.”
Baker celebrated by taking two headache powders.
“I'm 10 times as tired as I was last year when I won," said Flock, who placed second to Baker in this race. Flock raced this event in a Hudson Hornet.
Baker’s 1953 Southern 500 win was the first of eight consecutive points finishes for him. He won 11 Cup races between 1953 and ’55 and then won the Cup points championship in 1956 and ’57. He won 46 Cup races during his career and was named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers in 1998.
Among those 46 wins, Baker claimed two more checkered flags in the Southern 500, winning the 1960 and ’64 events. After Baker’s retirement in 1976, he opened the Buck Baker Racing School, where Jeff Gordon drove his first stock car.
And, Buddy Baker followed in the path of his father and had much success as well. He won the 1970 Southern 500 and also was named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers.
But in an Associated Press story about Buck’s death, Buddy gave quite the moving tribute to his father.
"Throughout the entire racing world, I don't know of anybody who would have said he didn't give 110 percent from the time they dropped the green flag until the time the race was over," he said. "He was that same way in life, too."
