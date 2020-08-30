The story of Griffin Motors-sponsored 1953 Southern 500 winner Buck Baker

DARLINGTON, S.C. − NASCAR Hall of Famer Buck Baker’s connection to the Pee Dee goes back in his family. His first wife, Margaret, was born in Florence. Their son, Hall of Famer, Buddy Baker, was born in Florence.

But before Baker embarked on roads that led to checkered flags, he drove a bus during the week in Charlotte.

Eventually, Baker – who had moved to Charlotte − teamed up with Griffin Motors, eventually winning the 1953 Southern 500. Baker even raced in the first Southern 500, in 1950, in an Oldsmobile that was owned by Griffin Motors sales manager, Bobby Griffin. And that 1950 car became the first sign of car sponsorship in NASCAR, sponsored by Griffin Motors, the track then known as Darlington International Raceway, WYNN’s and AIR LIFT.

From 1951-54, Griffin Motors was a sponsor. During that period, obviously, Baker’s 1953 Southern 500 win is the one that stands out. It also marked two consecutive Southern 500 victories for Griffin Motors as a sponsor, as its sponsored car the year before, driven by Fonty Flock, also won.

“That was enormous,” said Marshall Griffin, nephew of Bobby Griffin. “It was the first time for back-to-back winners for a sponsor at Darlington. It was very unique.”