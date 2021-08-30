Tickets remain for Southern 500 weekend

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After last year’s Southern 500 hosted limited fans, as did May’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington, fans now are fully welcome back.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a full-capacity opportunity,” Tharp said. “It’s going to be great to see the campgrounds full and see the fans back at full force. That will be very exciting. It’s a high level of anticipation.”

Tickets remain, according to Tharp.

“We’re continuing to sell tickets. We’re in a good place when it comes to consumer numbers. We haven’t sold as many corporate tickets or large-group tickets as we probably did two years ago,” Tharp said. “That might be a product of where we are and what’s going on with the pandemic.

“But we do still have tickets available, and we’re going to continue to sell tickets right up until the start of Sunday’s Cup race,” he added. “So, it will be a good crowd.”

Tharp said he doesn’t have an estimated number of tickets sold.

“I haven’t seen the latest report we have,” he said. “You look at the tickets that we’ve sold and who we’re going to have here on property with campers and things of that nature, we should have upwards of around 45,000 here on the property.”