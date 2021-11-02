Zacharias unveils All-Pro Limited Late Model Series, starting next year

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- Steve Zacharias has worked hard to make Florence Motor Speedway a great place to race, but now he’s ready to expand and add something new to his plate.

Zacharias, the co-owner of Florence Motor Speedway, has announced the formation of the All Pro Limited Late Model Series, a new venture that will give young drivers a great place to race while also helping prepare them for the next step in their racing journeys.

“We’re focused on helping the kids coming up who are trying to get to late model stocks as they pursue their dreams of racing bigger and better things as well as veteran drivers looking for an affordable way to race and travel,” Zacharias explained. “The All Pro Limited Late Model Series will give these young drivers a great place to race while also allowing them to visit new and unique tracks they may otherwise not have the chance to compete at.”

The All Pro Limited Late Model Series will not affect the operation of Florence Motor Speedway and all events on the series schedule will not impact the weekly schedule at Florence.