FLORENCE, S.C. – The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released rosters for its 2023 All-Star teams and seven Pee Dee area players and two coaches made the list.

For the South Select squad, South Florence ace left-hander Aydin Palmer was chosen and East Clarendon’s Scott Cook will serve as coach.

The South 5A/2A/1A roster features a pair of top Pee Dee performers in Lake View’s Zach Hunt and Latta’s Collin Minshew.

The 4A/3A South squad has four local players in Hartsville’s John Alexander, South Florence’s Luke Miller, Darlington’s Shemar Simes and Lake City’s Mykel Crocker.

LCHS’ Matt Apicella will also serve as a coach for the 4A/3A squad.