Penalties costly for Trinity Collegiate in 24-15 loss to First Baptist

DARLINGTON, S.C. – Reggion Bennett and the Trinity Collegiate offense ran for more than 300 yards against First Baptist on Friday, but the Titans couldn’t get out of their own way.

TC committed 12 penalties which often put its offense in long-yardage situations and stalled numerous promising drives.

As a result, the Hurricanes scored the final 10 points of the contest to come away with a 24-15 victory at Kraikit Field and the SCISA Region 2-3A lead.

The Titans fell to 1-2 overall and 1-1 in region play and have a non-region road contest in Columbia against Ben Lippen next week.

Bennett supplied most of the offense on the night for Trinity – carrying the ball 33 times for 267 yards and both TC scores. His 2-yard run with 9:22 left in the game helped the Titans regain the lead, 15-14, but it was the last sustained drive of the night.

First Baptist answered with a 35-yard field goal from kicker Alex Maginnis. The kick was close to being wide left, but was ruled good by the officials.

Trinity got the ball back and drove to the Hurricanes 38, but a penalty during the drive wound up forcing the Titans to go for it on fourth-and-one.