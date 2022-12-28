PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC ROUNDUP: McMillan, South Florence top Marion

FLORENCE, S.C. – Joseph McMillan scored a game-high 19 points as South Florence earned a 61-52 victory over Marion on Wednesday on day two of the 36th Pepsi Carolina Classic at Wilson High School.

South will face Dunbar on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in the Consolation Bracket championship. Marion will take on Lakewood at noon in the opening contest of the final day.

Twelve of McMillan’s points came in the third quarter when the Bruins took control of the game – outscoring the Swamp Foxes 23-16 and building a 12-point advantage heading into the final stanza.

Omarrion Timmons took over the offensive charge then by scoring six of his 10 points in the fourth quarter as SFHS held off Marion’s late charge.

Terrance Moorer and Jackson Robinson each added nine points for the Bruins.

Marion was led by Gabriel Cusack’s 11 points. Tahj Lathon added 10 points for the Swamp Foxes and Quay’sheed Scott finished with nine, including a pair of fourth-quarter 3-pointers.

Dunbar 60

Lakewood 49

FLORENCE – Spurred by Jadon Robinson’s team-high 23 points, Dunbar earned an 11-point victory Wednesday on day two of the Pepsi Carolina Classic.

Robinson had his biggest output in the fourth quarter where he scored 10 of his points.

Brian Jackson and Rashad Levitt also had big games for the Crimson Tide with 11 points each. Jackson scored nine in the second quarter, which proved to be the turning point as Dunbar outscored Lakewood 23-11 in the frame.

Cedric Cisse and Myles Squirewells provided a 1-2 punch for the Gators. Cisse led all scorers with 25 points and Squirewells added 18 – all in the second half.

Cisse also connected on all four of Lakewood’s 3-pointers in the contest.

Dunbar will face South Florence on Thursday in the Consolation Bracket championship at 4:30 p.m. Lakewood will take on Marion at noon in the opening contest of the final day.

GIRLS

Lake View 55

Carmel Christian 40

FLORENCE – The defending girls’ division champs will get a chance to repeat Thursday as Lake View advanced to the championship game.

Powered by a big three of Jaleya Ford, Sa’Nyah Williams and Gwendasia Page, the Wild Gators used a strong second half to pull away from Carmel Christian.

Williams led the way with 16 points while Page and Ford had 14 apiece. Ford scored 10 of her points in the second half as the Wild Gators outscored the Cougars 33-22.

Carmel’s Olivia Boyce led all scorers with 24 points. She also connected on four 3-pointers in the game including three in the second half.

Mia Kate Piscano added 11 for the Cougars and a trey of her own.