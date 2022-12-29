PEPSI CAROLINA CLASSIC ROUNDUP: South Florence, Marion, Hartsville girls earn Day 3 wins

FLORENCE, S.C. – South Florence had four players post double figures as the Bruins came away with a 63-44 victory over Dunbar on Thursday in the Consolation Bracket championship at the 36th Pepsi Carolina Classic held at Wilson High School.

Jamarie Brown finished with 16 points to lead SFHS and was part of a big first quarter surge for the Bruins. He connected on three shots from beyond the arc as South built a 21-7 lead heading into the second stanza.

Rodney Lesane picked up the offensive slack from there by scoring 10 of his 13 points in the second period as the Bruins built a 43-21 advantage at the break.

Joseph McMillan added 12 points for South and Jackson Robinson rounded out the top scorers with 11.

Dunbar was led by Rashad Levitt who finished with 14 points for the Crimson Tide. Daniel Grissom chimed in with 11.

Eagle Academy 68, West Florence 61: FLORENCE – Eagle Academy used a balanced scoring attack to pull away from West Florence for a victory in the third-place game Thursday at the Pepsi Carolina Classic.

The Eagles led by seven at the break and increased their advantage to 13 by the end of the third quarter to help hold off a late charge by the Knights.

Moussa Camara paced EA with 15 points followed by Jaryn Bull with 12. D’Andre Gibbs chimed in with nine points and Khalil Robinson and Jaden Zimmerman added eight points apiece.

West’s big three of Deuce Hudson, Dominick Jones and Darren Lloyd kept the Knights within striking distance for most of the game.

Hudson led all scorers with 22 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, while Jones added 19 and Lloyd 14.

Marion 60, Lakewood 59: FLORENCE – Marion pulled out a close victory on the final day of the Pepsi Carolina Classic thanks to some key shooting from beyond the arc.

The Swamp Foxes connected on four shots from downtown in the final stanza to hold on for a 1-point victory.

Jamarius Williams led the way for Marion with 16 points including a pair of second-half treys. Ron Jamison added 12 points, including 11 in the second quarter, and Tahj Lathon finished with 10 which included a pair of 3-pointers of his own.

The Gators had the early advantage after jumping to an 18-11 lead in the first quarter.

Myles Squirewells led all scorers with 21 points for Lakewood. Cedric Cisse added 12 points followed by Kavion Baxter with 10.

GIRLS

Hartsville 63, Carmel Christian 29: FLORENCE – Hartsville earned a dominant victory in the girls’ division third-place game Thursday at the Pepsi Carolina Classic.

Jazzy Frierson led the charge for the Red Foxes with a game-high 19 points. Brooke Mitchell and Tatiana Fisher each added 15 points for HHS. Mitchell and Fisher combined for 11 points in the first quarter.

Hartsville led 28-19 at the break and poured it on from there as the Red Foxes held Carmel to just 10 combined points in the second half.

Olivia Boyce led the Cougars with 16 points followed by Scarlett Krause with six.