Pepsi Carolina Classic set to tip-off Dec. 27 at Wilson High School

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Pepsi Carolina Classic is set to return for its 36th installment, and this year it will be at the home of the defending state champions.

The tournament tips-off Dec. 27 at Wilson High School and concludes Dec. 29 with champions being crowned in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions.

Wilson, the defending 4A state champions and current No. 1 team in the S.C. Basketball Coaches Association poll, are part of an eight-team field on the boys’ side while the girls’ side features four teams.

“We’re very excited for the tournament coming up,” said Michael Woods, the Director of Program Development & Evaluation at the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Pee Dee Area. “We’re hoping it adds a whole new level of excitement to it to have last year’s state champions and everybody coming into that facility.

“So it’s heightened the stakes for this year’s tournament.”

Both defending tournament champions are back from last year in West Florence’s boys and Lake View’s girls. The Knights, who made the lower state final last season, have held up the trophy five times since 2006 while the Wild Gators captured the inaugural girls’ title last year.

There will be plenty of talented local teams as South Florence and Marion’s boys will be participating along with Hartsville and Trinity Collegiate’s girls.

But reaching back into its history a little bit, this year the committee was able to invite several teams from not only outside the area, but the state as well to compete.

“It was a product of a couple meetings by the committee and the coaches that were involved pulling some resources and making the connections,” Woods said. “It was enough so those out-of-state teams would be able to travel down here to Florence and compete in the Pepsi Carolina Classic.”

Among that list are a couple of teams from North Carolina including the girls’ squad from Carmel Christian as well as the boys’ team from Quality Education Academy. Traveling a bit further will be Dunbar High School out of Washington, D.C., and Eagle Academy out of New York.

“The unknown of seeing those teams play – not your everyday teams that everyone has seen before will hopefully add some intrigue and curiosity for not only the fans but the other teams as well,” Woods said.

Dunbar and Eagle Academy will get things started at 1 p.m. on Dec. 27 followed by South Florence facing the QEA squad from N.C. at 2:30 p.m. Hartsville and Trinity’s girls will match up at 4 p.m. followed by Wilson against Sumter County foe Lakewood at 5:30 p.m. West Florence and Marion will cap things off at 7 p.m. in the final contest.

Game times will run the same for Dec. 28 before the final day opens at noon. The girls’ championship is scheduled for 6 p.m. with the boys’ title game slated to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Since 1986, the Pepsi Carolina Classic has been one of the biggest fundraising events for the Boys & Girls Clubs – raising more than $1.2 million in the process.

“I definitely want to thank all the sponsors who help make this tournament happen,” Woods said. “Without them, none of this would be possible.”

Tickets are slated to go on sale Thursday via the organization's website, https://www.bgcpda.org/welcome.html.

The cost is $10 online or $12 at the door, with all fans 5 and under allowed in for free.