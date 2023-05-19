FLORENCE, S.C. – It was a reversal of fortune in more ways than one for South Florence on Friday night in Game 2 of the 4A lower state championship series.

First, the Bruins were able come through with a couple key hits with runners in scoring position – something they were unable do in Wednesday’s opening-game loss.

That, combined with a stellar outing by Payton Perry on the mound, proved to be enough for SFHS to finally break through against their crosstown rivals with a 3-1 victory.

The Knights (18-9) and Bruins (23-10) will play a winner-take-all finale Saturday at noon at West Florence. The victor will travel to Fort Mill to face Catawba Ridge High School on Tuesday in the opening game of the 4A state championship series.

“It’s exciting because we haven’t won against West Florence,” said Perry, referring to South’s 0-3 mark against WFHS prior to Friday’s matchup. “We had close games (every) game. We got the hits when we needed them, they didn’t get the hits and we had a good night tonight and we’re going to be coming back tomorrow ready to play.”

After posting only four runs total in their first three games against West, the Bruins took advantage of an early scoring opportunity. Knights pitcher Annie Ruth Eliason issued three walks in the bottom of the second inning to load the bases with one out.

Up stepped nine-hole hitter Blakely Blue, who shot a double out to right center to plate two runs and put South on the board. Larissa Siders, who’d been injured earlier in the game before returning, came up two batters later and drove another knock through the right side to push the Bruins’ advantage to 3-0.

“We got a key hit with the bases loaded,” SFHS coach Bobby Jones said. “That’s the first time in a while – first time against them probably all year.

“…No. 9 hitter and she hit the ball hard and hit the ball well tonight. Put a little extra pressure on (West) tonight; more than we have all year.”

The three-run outburst proved to be more than enough for Perry. She finished allowing just three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk – although did face a couple of jams in the later innings.

The first came in the fourth when a Bruin error put a runner on second with one out. Abigail Gibbs came through with the lone RBI for the Knights on a single, and made it all the way to third on an errant throw following the run scoring.

But she was left stranded there as Perry got the final two outs of the frame on a strikeout and a groundout.

Taryn Weatherford doubled to lead off the next inning for WFHS, but Perry worked around that as well – in part to what was ruled an overslide at third by Weatherford for the second out of the inning.

“I was just really focusing on not letting anybody get on the bag so we can go three up, three down and come in and hit, get the runs and score big,” Perry said.

Eliason kept the game close for West, rebounding after the second inning to allow just three baserunners the rest of the way. But the execution on the offensive end was not there Friday, coach Aundres Perkins said.

“Every opportunity we gave them, they took advantage,” he added. “They out-hit us, they outplayed us…hats off to them. That’s what you get. Two great teams battling – I think that was our fourth time playing each other. So we know each other very, very well, and it’s all about who can execute.

“Tonight was their night.”

WF 000 100 0 – 1 3 0

SF 030 000 x – 3 5 2

WP – Payton Perry (7 IP, R, 0 ER, 3 H, 7 K, BB, HBP). LP – Annie Ruth Eliason (6 IP, 3 ER, 5 H, 4 K, 4 BB).

LEADING HITTERS – WF: Abigail Gibbs 1-3, RBI; Logan Moore 1-2, HBP; Taryn Weatherford 1-3, 2B. SF: Blakely Blue 1-3, 2B, 2 RBI; Riley Owens 2-3; Larissa Siders 1-3, RBI; Alaina Floyd 1-2.

RECORDS: WF 18-9. SF 23-10.