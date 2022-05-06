Perry, Fulton provide 1-2 punch in South Florence's win over Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. – Offense has been one of the focal points in practice, South Florence’s Payton Perry said.

“We’ve been kind of off lately,” she added. “So being able to have a better night tonight vs. the other night is really good.

“It feels good to have another win – and another shutout.”

The Bruins now find themselves one more win away from the 4A lower state tournament after posting a 4-0 victory over Darlington on Friday in a District 8 winner’s bracket game.

Perry starred on the mound by tossing a three-hit shutout and Keke Fulton was a force offensively with a triple, home run and two runs scored.

South will host the district championship game(s) on Wednesday against either Darlington or James Island. The Falcons will meet the Trojans on Monday in a rematch of their opening game of the playoffs that they won 7-2.

“It feels good,” Fulton said of advancing to the district title game. “I just try to tell my teammates to have that dog mentality and keep up the energy and put the ball in play, and we’ll do (well).”

Fulton provided some early energy for the Bruins as she kicked off the scoring in the bottom of the first. A one-out triple off the right center field wall put her in prime scoring position, and she slid home on a wild pitch next batter.

The score was 2-0 in favor of SFHS when Fulton led off the bottom of the third with a towering home run to left field as the Bruins were able to plate runs in each of the first three innings.

“I love this sport a lot,” Fulton said. “So doing that and just doing what I love makes everything 10 times better.”

It also helps to have consistent offense paired with dominant pitching. Perry did not allow a run against Aiken in the opener and followed that with seven more goose eggs in the circle Friday.

The Falcons managed an infield hit in the first, a single in the second and a two-out double in the third. That proved to be the last baserunner Perry would allow though as she capped off her stellar performance by retiring the last 13 batters she faced.

“My changeup’s been working a little bit better lately, so I’ve been getting more Ks on that and curveballs,” Perry said. “Darlington does have some good hitters, so it’s kind of hard to throw changeups to some of them because they’re good at waiting back on them.”

The biggest issue the Falcons had all afternoon was not making the right adjustment, DHS coach Randy Bryant said.

“(Perry) stayed inside on us and we did not adjust,” he said. “We kept telling them to get off the plate and they kept staying there and getting jammed and not hitting the ball."

Emily Johnson, Ary McPhail and Katelyn Church had the base knocks for Darlington, with Church’s being a double.

Kameron Cotton had an RBI bunt for a hit in the second for South Florence while Makayla Arceneaux hit a double off the top of the wall in the third – nearly going back-to-back with Fulton.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.