Perry, late offense lift South Florence softball past Darlington 6-2

FLORENCE, S.C. – Whether it’s on the mound or at the plate, Bobby Jones can safely say his team keeps battling.

“That’s all you can ask them to do,” the longtime South Florence softball coach said. “They keep battling and in the sixth (inning) it worked out for us.”

Tied with Darlington, the Bruins found their offensive stride in their final at bat as a four-run sixth inning paved the way for a 6-2 victory over the Falcons on Friday.

SFHS (12-6, 7-2 Region 6-4A) will now travel to Hartsville on Monday looking to avenge a 2-1 loss in extras earlier this year and pull closer in the region standings to the 8-0 Red Foxes.

“We’re a couple games behind Hartsville, so we’ll go there and see what we can do Monday night,” Jones said.

The Bruins will likely look for another stellar performance in the circle from Payton Perry like Friday's. Perry went the distance and allowed two runs, none earned, on four hits with five strikeouts and no walks.

The freshman right-hander also kept the Falcons off the board despite DHS having the leadoff runner on in five of the seven innings.

“She’s a competitor and she gives us a chance,” Jones said. “When she goes out there and throws like that, we’ve got a chance to beat anybody.”

But Darlington eighth-grader Bailey Blackmon was equal to the task through the first three innings. The left-hander didn’t allow a hit and only dealt with two SFHS baserunners until the tide started to turn in the fourth.

A pair of Falcon errors opened the door for the Bruins to plate the first two runs of the evening – both coming with two outs. One scored on a miscue and the other came home via Sidney Morgan’s RBI single.

“We’re young and we’re making a lot of errors,” first-year Darlington coach Randy Bryant said. “But we’re getting closer and closer to being a good team. Right now we’re making too many mistakes.

“…We’re going to be better. We’re going to beat somebody that we shouldn’t beat before the end of the season and hopefully we’re going to be ready for the playoffs.”

For a while it looked like that moment might come Friday as the Falcons (8-10, 3-6) rallied for a pair of unearned runs in the fifth and sixth innings. Brayli Weatherford singled to lead off the fifth and came home two batters later on a two-base error.

Weatherford also drove in the other Darlington run in the sixth after Alayna Williamson had reached on wild pitch following a strikeout.

But the 2-2 tie didn’t last long as the Bruins rapped out three hits in the bottom of the frame, including an RBI double by Perry. Katie Catoe also picked up an RBI basehit and both Mogran and KK Eldred brought home runs via a sacrifice bunt and sacrifice fly, respectively.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.