Personnel, coaching turnover forces Falcons to rely on youth

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington High School football team is essentially starting from scratch again.
After an influx of talent for the 2020 season, the Falcons enter the new season with 44 players on a roster that includes 15 freshman and 18 sophomores.
To top it off, the coaching staff saw a massive overhaul as well with four assistant coaches leaving in the spring and the team’s offensive coordinator departing two weeks before the first scrimmage, head coach Raymond Jennings said.
“We’re very, very young,” Jennings went on to say. “We’re just trying to replace and reload over here. Of the 18 sophomores, only about four had any playing experience last year. So not a lot of that senior and junior leadership at the top.”
The offseason numbers did not allow for as much practice and preparation as Jennings would have hoped for either, but regardless the mantra remains the same as the Falcons try to rebound from an 0-7 mark in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.
“We’re just trying to push them all,” Jennings said. “You know maturation is part of the process and you’ve got to stay on them and coach them hard, but we’ve also got to pick them up with as young as some of the players we have out there.
“But there are no excuses. It’s time to play football and we’re just trying to create some opportunities out there from day to day and hopefully get them ready to play.”
Offense
The majority of the Falcons’ offense is gone, including quarterback Deuce Hudson, who transferred to West Florence.
He probably will be replaced by Tyrone Perkins – one of the few players back from a season ago with any experience. Perkins has played at receiver and quarterback but has taken the majority of the snaps behind center, Jennings said.
Sophomore Davari Wilson, who played junior varsity exclusively last year, probably will line up at running back.
Every other position is mostly up in the air as the preseason will be used to determine who will make into the starting roles.
“On the offensive line, three of our five guys are freshmen,” Jennings said. “We’re getting reps at practice and focusing on the day-to-day stuff and hopefully we’ll be able to keep aggressive and be better in time for game day.
“That way we won’t have to take all of our lumps in the heat of the moment.”
Defense
Justin Gregg returns to his spot at outside linebacker for Darlington, but he’s among the only experienced players back on that side of the ball.
Two of the linebackers currently in starting roles are freshmen, and Jennings said the defensive scheme has varied between a 3-4 and a 4-3 to account for some of the youth and the personnel.