Personnel, coaching turnover forces Falcons to rely on youth

DARLINGTON, S.C. – The Darlington High School football team is essentially starting from scratch again.

After an influx of talent for the 2020 season, the Falcons enter the new season with 44 players on a roster that includes 15 freshman and 18 sophomores.

To top it off, the coaching staff saw a massive overhaul as well with four assistant coaches leaving in the spring and the team’s offensive coordinator departing two weeks before the first scrimmage, head coach Raymond Jennings said.

“We’re very, very young,” Jennings went on to say. “We’re just trying to replace and reload over here. Of the 18 sophomores, only about four had any playing experience last year. So not a lot of that senior and junior leadership at the top.”

The offseason numbers did not allow for as much practice and preparation as Jennings would have hoped for either, but regardless the mantra remains the same as the Falcons try to rebound from an 0-7 mark in last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

“We’re just trying to push them all,” Jennings said. “You know maturation is part of the process and you’ve got to stay on them and coach them hard, but we’ve also got to pick them up with as young as some of the players we have out there.