Physical USC Aiken squad rallies, holds off late FMU charge

“We’ll be better the next time we’re in that situation, that’s for sure.”

It was an improbable finish as a rough night at the free throw line nearly came back to haunt USCA (4-2, 3-1). The Pacers were just 9 of 21 for the game (42.9%) and missed four critical shots in the last nine seconds.

With USCA up by five, FMU’s Ben Jones connected on a trey for his only bucket of the night to pull the Patriots back within 68-66.

USCA’s Jakobi Pearson was then fouled, but missed on both attempts from the charity stripe. However, Francis Marion could not come up with the rebound and had to foul again.

This time, Latreavin Black missed both shots and Ja'Von Anderson was there to grab the rebound, but his hurried shot from the beyond the arc failed to connect and the Pacers wound up with the ball.

They sank their last two free throw attempts to ice the game and cap off a double-digit rally. FMU led 48-37 with 14:11 left to go when a 7-0 run by USCA closed the gap to just four.

“We don’t really have guys that can break people down and make one-on-one plays; we have to run our stuff,” Edwards said. “They were being physical and not allowing us to run some of our stuff. But there are some things we can do to remedy that.”