Pickens, Rattler among Gamecocks teaching skills at Wilson football camp

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s not every day that a young football player can learn skills from some of the top guys at the highest collegiate level.

That goes double for picking up a few things from a potential Heisman Trophy candidate.

But that’s exactly what a group of about 75 area kids were able to do Saturday at Wilson High School’s Tiger Stadium at the Zacch Pickens Football Camp.

Pickens, the standout USC defensive lineman, brought a number of his teammates with him including new Gamecock quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Rattler has been in the spotlight since transferring to USC from Oklahoma, and Saturday was no different as he was naturally one of the most sought-after players by the campers.

“It’s a blessing,” Rattler said of the fame. “A lot of people don’t get to have that in their life and I just want to inspire the young (kids) – that’s why I’m out here right now with them.”

The free camp was open to all first through eighth-graders as they were put through numerous offensive and defensive drills throughout the morning. Wilson coaches and players helped run the camp and the drills along with several Gamecocks including MarShawn Lloyd, Alex “Boogie” Huntley and Tonka Hemingway.

“This is a great experience being able to have Zacch here and bring some of his teammates along,” Tigers coach Rodney Mooney said. “It’s been an honor. We’ve had a really good turnout of kids here – I think we were right at about 75, 80 kids. So for them to come out and see some guys that are being successful and continue to be successful…I think it’s tremendous.”

Aside from football, the biggest thing Pickens himself wanted was for the campers to simply have a day of fun.

“To have fun, get out and enjoy the day, really,” Pickens added. “…Just to come out here and make new friends – build a connection. They’re at that age now where they should start building like a little friendship. And that’s how football starts…all the friends come together and you play on that team and go from there.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.