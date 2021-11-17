Pierce propels Patriots past Pfeiffer

FMU out-rebounded Pfeiffer 47-34 and converted 17 Falcon turnovers into 24 points. Led by Pierce and Jordan, the Patriots outscored Pfeiffer 62-32 in the paint.

The Falcons held a pair of five-point advantages in the opening stages of the first half, the second time at 18-13 that forced a full timeout by FMU head coach Gary Edwards. FMU responded with six straight points to go on top 19-18.

The Patriots took the lead for good at 26-24 on a lay-up by Cox at the 7:37 mark. That bucket started a 9-0 spurt by FMU as the Patriots eventually pulled away to a 46-35 halftime lead.

Pfeiffer crept to within nine points at 48-39, but Jordan scored on a hook shot in the lane followed by a fast-break lay-in from Pierce and the margin would remain in double figures for the rest of the contest.

FMU’s largest lead of 21 points occurred twice: at 88-67 following a driving lay-up by Cox with 3:45 remaining and at 94-73 after an inside hoop by junior guard Matthew Lee with 55 ticks left.