Pierce returns as Lamar preps for new region

LAMAR, S.C. – Josh Pierce knows what the expectations are at Lamar High School.

After all, he has been there before, although not in the same role he currently has now.

Pierce served as the defensive coordinator for the Silver Foxes during one of his coaching stops – all three of which have come at powerhouse programs, including Dillon most recently.

So the transition to his first head coaching position wasn’t as daunting as it might have been at a school he had no familiarity with.

“For a first head coaching job, I couldn’t have landed at a better place,” Pierce said. “Lamar is a very tradition-rich program and I’m excited to take it over. The transition has been a little bit of a different situation because I’ve been here in the past. I know the kids and the kids know me and my expectations.

“So far it’s been pretty smooth.”

Lamar is adjusting to more than just a new coach this season as the Silver Foxes have once again been placed in the lower state of Class 1A following several years as an upstate squad.

The newly revamped Region 6-A contains Green Sea Floyds, Hannah-Pamplico, Lake View and Latta – making LHS’ path to the region title – and a potential state championship game berth – all the more daunting.

“Lamar has won seven region titles in a row, but they haven’t had to play in a region as tough as this,” Pierce said. “…I’m really excited about the region we’re playing in because our kids know that they’ll have to work hard throughout the week to perform on Friday and take care of business.”

Lamar went 9-4 a season ago before losing out in the playoffs to eventual state champion Southside Christian.

OFFENSE

The Silver Foxes have the benefit of returning a number of key skill position guys from last season, including three-year starting quarterback Tyler McManus.

McManus had nearly 1,000 yards of combined offense and nine scores last season as Lamar shifted to a predominantly running squad.

Most of those running backs are back in Quan Toney (447 yards, 3 TDs), Travion McPhail (442 yards, 4 TDs) and McManus himself (303 yards, 4 TDs). Toney also plays wideout along with Tavis Dolford, who could line up in the backfield as well.

The obvious glaring hole is the fact that the entire offensive line graduated and LHS has to replace five starters.

Kendall Walton (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) is the younger brother of former standout Anthony Walton, who plays at Coastal Carolina, and he’ll be one of the newcomers along with fellow sophomore Tahj Johnson. Xavier Doherty will likely end up playing center alongside fellow senior Lazarus Simon.

“They’re all young – none of them have started varsity football before, but they have great potential,” Pierce said. “…They’ve been coming along really well. Our offensive line coach has done a great job with them.”

DEFENSE

Lamar has a similar situation on defense with several skill players returning to a unit that allowed an average of less than 20 points a game last season, but one that will young in spots.

Gabe McAllister returns at linebacker along with Toney and Jaimeke Dukes back in the fold as well. Dukes was an all-state player at DE in 2021 with 93 tackles and two sacks while Toney registered 54 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in the secondary.

Junior Nazir Stevenson returns to help fortify the front seven with younger players such as Zoom Jackson and Alvion Ward in the secondary and Nyshaun Quillen taking over one of the linebacker roles.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Pierce is hoping sophomore kicker Luke Windham can help change ball games in terms of field position for the Silver Foxes this season.