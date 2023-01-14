Pierce, SaintCyr help FMU men pull away from Erskine for 5th straight win

FLORENCE, S.C. – Jonah Pierce described the Francis Marion University men’s basketball team as a group of “fighters.”

“A lot of people that just don’t like to lay down,” the sophomore forward said. “I think that helps (us) finish the game a lot.”

FMU certainly needed them Saturday at the Smith University Center as the Patriots found themselves in a dogfight with winless Erskine and a four-game unbeaten streak suddenly in jeopardy.

But thanks to Pierce’s big night and a second-half surge, Francis Marion was able to claw its way to a 97-82 Conference Carolinas victory and extend its winning streak to five in the process.

The Patriots improved to 10-4 overall and 7-1 in conference play with a full slate of games scheduled for next week at Southern Wesleyan (Monday), at Mount Olive (Wednesday) and a key matchup at home against UNC Pembroke (Jan. 21).

The Flying Fleet (0-17, 0-9) looked to play the role of spoiler Saturday, and early on, it appeared they just might. Neither team led by more than seven points in the first half and Francis Marion actually trailed with just over three minutes to go before the break.

“We just turned the ball over in the first half,” FMU coach Jake Zehnder said of his team’s 14 first-half giveaways. “I mean we were throwing it everywhere. So we started the game and we were guarding and I thought guys were getting after it. What happens is...when you get a couple stops and guys want to go score, and (then) your defense kind of breaks down.

“…We’ve just got to tighten it up on the defensive side.”

The Patriots did not trail at halftime, however. Sophomore guard Farid SaintCyr Jr. caught fire from downtown and sank three shots from beyond the arc in the final 2:39 to give FMU a four-point advantage. He finished with 18 points to tie a career high.

“I felt like once the first one went in, it kind of just opened up and I was a little bit more loose,” SaintCyr said. “I thank my teammates for trusting me with the ball and being able to take those shots.”

He was also part of what turned out to be the decisive run for the Patriots aorund the halfway mark of the second half. He scored five straight points – including a pair of fast-break layups – and his free throw gave the team an eight-point lead.

Erskine never got closer than within six the rest of way, and Pierce led the charge for FMU. He finished with a game-high 27 points and a game-high 17 rebounds, scoring 16 of those points in the final 20 minutes.

“I would say defense leads to offense,” Pierce said. “We got a couple steals, got the fastbreaks, got a lot of momentum with the dunks and the easy layups. So that leads to running it up and getting momentum.”

Pierce and SaintCyr weren’t the only big guns on the night either. Alex Cox poured in 20 points followed by Nick Silva with 11 and Doug Alves with 10. Silva came off the bench to post his first career double-double as he also tallied a career-high 12 rebounds.

Kingston Johnson led Erskine with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Lanyc Shuler added 14, Jaylen Prioleau had 13 and Jerome Stephens finished with 10.