Pitching, Davidson's slam lift FDTC to sweep of Bantams

FLORENCE, S.C. – The defending Region 10 champs took another big step toward securing a second straight regular-season title Friday.

And more importantly, another berth in the Eastern District Tournament.

Florence-Darlington Tech got a pair of strong pitching performances and another big day from Brayden Davidson en route to a doubleheader sweep of USC Union at Dailey Field.

The Stingers (37-11, 18-4) cruised to an 11-1 victory in six innings in the opener, then rallied for a 4-2 win behind starter Landon Mills’ complete game and Davidson’s game-changing grand slam.

Two more wins Saturday against the Bantams will secure the outright regular-season title and earn Stingers coach Preston McDonald’s squad an automatic bid to the Eastern District tournament for the second straight year.

Region 10 will have two entrants this season, including the regular-season champ and tournament champ. If FDTC places first in both cases, the second-place team in the region tournament gets the nod.

Spartanburg Methodist College (13-5) and USC Sumter (11-5) were also in contention for the crown entering the weekend, with a four-game series between them taking place in Sumter. SMC won Friday’s opener 9-4 and the Fire Ants returned the favor with a 9-5 victory.

“Our goal each weekend is to win three out of four in region play,” McDonald said. “We’re feeling pretty good about ourselves right now sitting at, I think, 18-4 in region play. …Obviously you look at winning percentage. That kind of determines who is going to pull through here. So, those wins today were really big for us to kind of lengthen that lead a little bit for us. And, we’ll see what happens tomorrow.

“Obviously we’re going to do everything we can to play.”

Rain is a possibility for Saturday as the two teams get set for another 1 p.m. twinbill, and McDonald didn’t rule out the possibility of moving the game times up if necessary.

If the weather cooperates, the Stingers coach will look to get the same type of effort from his squad he saw Friday – especially on the mound.

Nathan Williams, Trent Simmons and Mills combined to toss 13 innings and allow three runs on eight hits with 18 strikeouts compared to four walks. Williams (5-3) went five innings and gave up just one run on two hits with nine punchouts in the opener.

Mills (9-1) followed with a complete-game effort in Game 2, allowing two runs on five hits with nine strikeouts as well.

“We got a pretty good start from Nathan,” McDonald said. “He didn’t have his good stuff, but he competed for us and battled through it….And then Game 2, Landon Mills has kind of been the workhorse for us this season. He just went 7-0 in seven starts in Region 10. I think that’s the first time that’s happened since I’ve been here.

“So really, really proud of him.”

And then, of course, there’s Davidson. The reigning NJCAA Division I Player of the Week made a solid case to repeat with a big day Friday. His two-run blast in the first inning opened the scoring for the Stingers in Game 1, but it was his final at-bat of the day that most will remember.

Tech was trailing in Game 2 by a 2-0 score, and for most of the first five innings, the Stingers couldn’t do anything against Bantams starter Trevor Linaman. He no-hit FDTC through 3 1/3 innings and allowed one hit until the fifth.

Momentum shifted drastically as Harris Celata led off with a single, Ben Venables was hit by a pitch, and DJ Sullivan singled to load the bases with no outs.

Up stepped Davidson, who launched a 3-1 offering over the fence for his second long ball of the day to clear the bases and put the Stingers in front for good.

“I was just looking for my pitch – fastball, middle away,” Davidson said. “He missed with it. …I’m seeing (the ball). A lot of times I like to cheat fastball (and) open up the other side of the field. But just line drives. That’s a good approach. That’s where it’s at.”

Davidson finished with three hits, six RBI and three runs scored for FDTC. Sullivan wound up with three hits, including a two-run triple in what was a five-run fifth for the Stingers in Game 1.

Dylan Johnson had two hits in the opener, as did Noah Stout. Celata also had two base knocks, including an RBI double that ended the first game.

Anderson Fulk also had an RBI double in the opener, and Scott McDonough followed with a two-run blast as Tech pounded out 10 hits, including six for extra bases.

