Pitching, defense lift Hartsville past West Florence 4-2

FLORENCE, S.C. – It was only three days ago when offense carried the way for both Hartsville and West Florence as the two Region 6-4A rivals clashed in a nail-biter.

Friday’s rematch was another close one, but pitching and defense were front and center this time.

Despite being outhit, the Red Foxes took advantage of some early free passes against West and then held off a potential seventh-inning rally by the Knights for a 4-2 victory.

“Two out of the three (phases), we’ve pretty much got going on right now,” HHS coach Tony Gainey said. “We’ve got the pitching going on and we’ve got the defense going on. We’ve just got to find (a way) to consistently swing the bats. The other night we swung the bats well; tonight we didn’t.”

Everything fell into place on the mound though, despite some late-inning drama. Starter Cam Cannarella went five innings and allowed just a pair of runs on a two-run bomb by West’s Brody Cook in the third inning.

Otherwise he struck out eight and walked three – departing an inning after turning his ankle at first base running out an infield hit.

“I probably had to fight him to take him out – he didn’t want to come out,” Gainey said. “He didn’t want to come off the bases right then, but I thought it was best to get him looked at. So that was a real gutty performance…big-time there.”

Cannarella gave way to Andrew Askins, who went 1 1/3 scoreless innings. He got the first out in the seventh before back-to-back singles by Coleman Kelly and Cooper Coleman gave WFHS some life. Quez Hadley came in and tossed a wild pitch on his first offering to move the runners into scoring position.

Bryson Graves followed with a hard shot that Hadley was able to get a glove on before turning to third base and catching Kelly in a rundown which ended with the second out at home plate.

That quelled the threat as Hadley struck out the last batter to seal the victory.

The final inning was another tough-luck scenario for the Knights, who wound up with 10 hits but stranded 10 runners including eight in scoring position.

“It was a great baseball game,” West coach Josh Brown said. “We went toe-to-toe with them. Just some bad luck – a couple balls a foot left or right and we tie that game up. Bryson scorched that last one there and somehow he got a glove on it. That was a big play on their part.

“…Proud of our effort. We just came up a little short. Baseball is like that.”

Early walks wound up dooming the Knights it turned out as Hartsville converted four of them into runs across the first three innings to take a 4-0 lead it did not relinquish.

Brown praised reliever Mac Sawyer, who came in a tight situation in the fourth inning and wound up going the final four frames without allowing another run to cross the plate.

“I can’t say enough of that effort there,” he said. “To not allow a run against that team…he came in and threw the ball really well for us. He gave us a chance and we almost got back in it there. Just a little short.”

Cannarella had a hit and scored two runs for the Red Foxes. Treion McFarland had the lone RBI with a single in the first inning while McKendrie Douglas went 2 for 3.

Josh Williams had two hits for West Florence and scored a run. Coleman was on base three times.

