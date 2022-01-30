Pitching depth likely a strength as FMU begins play in Conference Carolinas

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Francis Marion University softball squad will play in a new conference once the 2022 season gets going.
But perhaps more than any other Patriots team, coach Stacey Vallee’s squad is quite familiar with many opponents on their Conference Carolinas slate.
Including UNC Pembroke which joined CC along with FMU, the Patriots played six of the 12 other teams in this year’s new conference last season.
“It will definitely be new, but we’ve played a lot of these teams over the last few years, so it won’t be terribly different for us, which is good,” Vallee said.
Francis Marion lost three seniors from last year’s squad, but brought in 10 newcomers for the upcoming season. One of those is likely to see significant time in the circle as Casey Kurent comes in as the projected top starter.
Kurent played the last two seasons at Indian River State College – a JUCO school out of Florida. In the spring, she went 8-3 with two saves and a 3.32 earned run average in 18 appearances and struck out 40 in 69 2/3 innings.
She’ll be joined by returners Rachel Davis (2.83 ERA, 71 2/3 IP, 39K, 17 BB) and Janecia Hemingway (6.76 ERA, 39 1/3 IP, 12 K, 24 BB). Also, Savana Rosson, who has served as designated player while recovering from injury, will hopefully get back on the mound at some point this season as well, Vallee said.
“We also have Emma (Moberg), who’s a freshman,” she added. “…Your hope is always that one or two will really step up and take the reins. But we might be a pitching staff by (committee) this year, and that’s not always a bad thing.
“That means we can mix things up a little bit and also be a little better prepared to deal with injuries and COVID and things like that.”
The Patriots will have several new faces across the diamond, including sophomore transfer Grace Trautman at first base. Fifth-year senior NaJah Gerrald comes in from Flagler College to fill in one of the outfield positions as well and newcomer Lauren Smallwood could see time behind the dish.
Returners Ashtyn Patterson (.283 avg., 5 HR, 9 RBI) and Megan Matsil (.302 avg., 2 HR, 19 RBI) will be in the infield, along with Hemingway who could see time at first.
Danielle Karacson (.287 avg., 4 HR, 19 RBI) is back in the outfield along with Katie Smith (.273 avg., 7 RBI). Catcher Sarah Harkins (.292 avg., HR, 12 RBI) returns for her junior season as well.
“I think we’ll have a little bit more speed – a little bit more speed coming off the bench,” Vallee said of her squad. “We have some really smart baserunners. I really like that, and I think we have a number of young ladies with that combination of both speed and smarts, so I think we’ll be a little bit faster on the bases.”