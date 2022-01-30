Pitching depth likely a strength as FMU begins play in Conference Carolinas

“We also have Emma (Moberg), who’s a freshman,” she added. “…Your hope is always that one or two will really step up and take the reins. But we might be a pitching staff by (committee) this year, and that’s not always a bad thing.

“That means we can mix things up a little bit and also be a little better prepared to deal with injuries and COVID and things like that.”

The Patriots will have several new faces across the diamond, including sophomore transfer Grace Trautman at first base. Fifth-year senior NaJah Gerrald comes in from Flagler College to fill in one of the outfield positions as well and newcomer Lauren Smallwood could see time behind the dish.

Returners Ashtyn Patterson (.283 avg., 5 HR, 9 RBI) and Megan Matsil (.302 avg., 2 HR, 19 RBI) will be in the infield, along with Hemingway who could see time at first.

Danielle Karacson (.287 avg., 4 HR, 19 RBI) is back in the outfield along with Katie Smith (.273 avg., 7 RBI). Catcher Sarah Harkins (.292 avg., HR, 12 RBI) returns for her junior season as well.