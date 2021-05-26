Pitching depth vital as Stingers enter World Series play

FLORENCE, S.C. – It wasn’t something that “felt great” at times during the season, but Preston McDonald thought it was important.
Important for what his Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team is about to face in Grand Junction, Colorado.
The Stingers started 12 different players on the mound this season in part to see exactly wo would step up when called upon and in part to build the one thing any team needs: depth.
“You don’t feel bad about going to anybody – putting the ball in their hands in any situation now because you have that kind of depth,” McDonald said. “Obviously I think that was important for us. It didn’t feel great at the time, but looking back I think that was really important to develop that depth on the mound and get us to where we want to be.”
It will also likely be one of the key elements to whoever wins the JUCO World Series. The 10-team, potentially eight-day gauntlet begins at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday with Tech opening things up against McLennan Community College (Texas).
Any team making it to the championship will have to win at least five games and potentially play in seven – meaning all pitching staffs are going to be taxed in some form or another.
Based on the regular season, the Stingers (46-6) seemingly have a more than capable rotation and bullpen. Among qualified teams, Tech ranks sixth in the country with a team ERA of 3.46.
“We have a really deep staff, and we have more Ks than most other teams,” Region 10 Pitcher of the Year Nathan Williams said of FDTC’s 481 strikeouts this season. “I think if everybody has their stuff on, we chain together really well, and I think we’ll be able to complete the games.
“From breaking balls late in the count – that really throws hitters off – and just being able to beat them with plus-fastballs helps you get strikeouts.”
Williams (8-2) developed quickly into Tech’s top starter this season. The freshman right-hander has a 2.61 ERA in 48⅓ innings with 75 strikeouts compared to 18 walks.
He’s part of a one-two punch combo at the top of FTDC's rotation along with University of South commitment Hunter Parks, who was named the NJCAA Pitcher of the Week last week for his performance against Monroe College in the Eastern District championship.
Parks (6-0) battled injury and illness this season and still managed to throw the second-most innings (38⅔) on the team. His 1.63 ERA leads the squad in terms of starters and he’s also struck out 54 batters compared to 13 walks.
“I had to take a couple weeks off, but our pitching staff is so deep I wasn’t really worried about it,” Parks said. “I’m feeling good. Everyone’s feeling good. Everyone sees us as the underdog, I think, but I don’t see it that way. ...
“As long as we stay healthy, we’ll be fine.”
Left-hander Charlie Mac Toman (7-0) has been the other go-to arm. In 37⅔ innings, he has a 3.11 ERA and 42 strikeouts compared to 11 walks.
The depth doesn’t stop there. Five more pitchers also started at least three games this season and probably will be called upon to do the same in the near future.
Jorge Oleaga (3-0, 4.62 ERA, 41 K, 15 BB), Jake Cothran (2-0, 3.28 ERA, 39 K, 16 BB), Tyliss Roper (3-0, 2.25 ERA, 32 K, 4 BB), Jacob Greer (3-0, 3.04 ERA, 29 K, 16 BB) and Collin Welch (3-1, 4.58 ERA, 22 K, 4 BB) lead that group and have also been used successfully out of the bullpen as well down the stretch.
The back end of the bullpen has been strong with Drake Thames (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 21 K, 10 BB) and closer Josh Patterson, who has a 2.18 ERA in 20⅔ innings and four saves. He has 23 strikeouts compared to seven walks.