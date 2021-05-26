Pitching depth vital as Stingers enter World Series play

FLORENCE, S.C. – It wasn’t something that “felt great” at times during the season, but Preston McDonald thought it was important.

Important for what his Florence-Darlington Tech baseball team is about to face in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Stingers started 12 different players on the mound this season in part to see exactly wo would step up when called upon and in part to build the one thing any team needs: depth.

“You don’t feel bad about going to anybody – putting the ball in their hands in any situation now because you have that kind of depth,” McDonald said. “Obviously I think that was important for us. It didn’t feel great at the time, but looking back I think that was really important to develop that depth on the mound and get us to where we want to be.”

It will also likely be one of the key elements to whoever wins the JUCO World Series. The 10-team, potentially eight-day gauntlet begins at 11 a.m. EDT Saturday with Tech opening things up against McLennan Community College (Texas).

Any team making it to the championship will have to win at least five games and potentially play in seven – meaning all pitching staffs are going to be taxed in some form or another.