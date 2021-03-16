Pitching, key hits help South Florence sweep doubleheader from Marion

FLORENCE, S.C. – It’s a noted quirk of the sport that two baseball games between the same two teams can be dramatically different.
Such was the case Monday at South Florence High School. The host Bruins walked away with a doubleheader sweep against Marion – but did so in entirely different fashions.
Five Swamp Fox mistakes in the opener opened the door for a quick 10-0 SFHS victory in three innings. The second game, however, was a pitcher’s duel that lasted until the final at-bat. Two well-placed bunts and a fielder’s choice grounder from Stone Osborne proved the difference in a 2-1 Bruins win in five innings.
South improved to 5-1 with the two victories while Marion fell to 0-2 as Monday marked the start of the regular season for the Swamp Foxes.
“I mean, that’s baseball,” Bruins coach Kenny Gray said following the sweep. “You go out and you score 10 runs in one game and then you turn around in the next one and score two, so I mean that’s how it works sometimes.”
Finding the right combination defensively was the biggest difference in the two games for Marion, coach Robbie Drose said.
“We finally got that defense like we wanted it in that second game,” he said. “We figured some things out going forward, and starting our conference games next week with Andrews, that’s what we’re trying to prepare for. ...
“Defense didn’t back up our pitcher in the first game, and we let one mistake roll into two and three and four.”
That was certainly true in the second inning of Game 1 as three Swamp Fox errors quickly turned a 1-0 Bruins’ advantage into 5-0. Another two miscues in the third kept the inning alive long enough for the 10-run rule to come into effect.
Parker Winfield, Mikey Morris, Dawson Joyner each had a hit and an RBI for South Florence while Landon Matthews’ second-inning triple drove in two.
Marion starting pitcher Tre Johnson had the lone hit against SFHS starter Aydin Palmer. Palmer struck out five and walked two in three innings to pick up the win.
Pitching was solid all day for the Bruins as Luke Miller followed up Palmer with a strong five innings in Game 2. Jakobe Sims, who singled to start the inning, scored the only run of the day for Marion in the top of the first on a wild pitch, but Miller shut the door from there – allowing just two hits with one walk and striking out 10.
“I thought Aydin came out in the first game and struggled a little bit with his control in the first inning, (but) after that he settled down and was fine the rest of the way,” Gray said. “Kind of the same way with Luke. He struggled a little bit in that first inning, but after that he settled down and started hitting his spots.
“He threw really well.”
Sims had an equally strong outing on the mound for the Swamp Foxes. He allowed two runs, one earned, on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.
He allowed an RBI single by Morris in the second inning that tied the game at 1-1, but didn’t allow anything else until the fifth.
After Mason Lynch singled with one out, Winfield and Jake Hardee followed with back-to-back bunt singles that were perfectly placed to load the bases.
Osborne’s grounder to short – with the middle infielders back – was just slow enough in developing to allow Osborne to beat out the double play throw from second and score Lynch with the game-winning run.
“I told them that last play – that was a coaching call there,” Drose said. “We made that decision, and it didn’t work out, but that’s baseball.”
Zee McElveen had the other hit for Marion against Miller – a two-out single in the top of the fifth.