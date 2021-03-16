Pitching, key hits help South Florence sweep doubleheader from Marion

“Defense didn’t back up our pitcher in the first game, and we let one mistake roll into two and three and four.”

That was certainly true in the second inning of Game 1 as three Swamp Fox errors quickly turned a 1-0 Bruins’ advantage into 5-0. Another two miscues in the third kept the inning alive long enough for the 10-run rule to come into effect.

Parker Winfield, Mikey Morris, Dawson Joyner each had a hit and an RBI for South Florence while Landon Matthews’ second-inning triple drove in two.

Marion starting pitcher Tre Johnson had the lone hit against SFHS starter Aydin Palmer. Palmer struck out five and walked two in three innings to pick up the win.

Pitching was solid all day for the Bruins as Luke Miller followed up Palmer with a strong five innings in Game 2. Jakobe Sims, who singled to start the inning, scored the only run of the day for Marion in the top of the first on a wild pitch, but Miller shut the door from there – allowing just two hits with one walk and striking out 10.