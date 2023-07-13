FLORENCE, S.C. – Derick Urquhart wanted both his starting pitcher, Tanner Hall, and his offense to carry a sense of intensity and urgency into Wednesday’s state playoff matchup against Charleston.

“Kind of what we talked about before the game,” the Post 1 coach said. “If we do what we’re supposed to – (what) we’re capable of tonight, we get tomorrow off and somebody’s going to have to come to us Friday and beat us twice with our pitching staff pretty much intact.”

Both Hall and the offense responded to the challenge. The Florence right-hander allowed just one earned run in five innings while the offense struck early and often in a 9-4 victory over Post 147 at American Legion Field.

Post 1 now sits one win away from capturing the Pee Dee Region championship and moving on to the six-team state tournament that begins next week. First, however, Urquhart’s squad will have to take care of business Friday against the winner of Thursday’s Charleston/St. George matchup.

With the possibility of having to play two games, Urquhart noted that the first game will likely take place between 5 and 6 p.m., but an exact time has yet to be determined.

Regardless, Post 1 has victories over its two possible opponents already this postseason thanks to Wednesday’s outcome.

Hall and Dylan Weigel were the only arms Florence needed as the duo combined to allow just two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts.

“We needed that from Tanner,” Urquhart said. “…To put it in perspective, outside of the Camden game last year in the state semifinals, I thought this was Tanner’s biggest start in his three-year career with us.”

Hall allowed just three hits, hit a batter and walked two with four punchouts. He gave up three runs, but only one was earned after a couple defensive miscues with two outs in the bottom of the second inning allowed Charleston to plate a pair.

Otherwise, a solo homer in the fourth was the only other blemish against him. Wiegel tossed the final two frames and gave up just one run on a two-out single in the top of the seventh.

That run proved meaningless after the Florence offense showed up in a big way. Much like Monday’s playoff opener, Post 1 started with a bang as five of the first six batters collected hits – highlighted by Shemar Simes’ two-run bomb.

Nick Foster had a RBI single as well, and only a strong defensive play by Charleston to cut a runner down at home plate kept Post 1 from piling on even more.

But unlike Monday, the offense was far from done. Brody Cook added another two-run homer in the third and a patient approach to some wildness by the Post 147 pitching staff resulted in two more runs coming home via bases-loaded walks in the fourth.

Florence also scored twice in the sixth on a wild pitch a Noah Moore sacrifice fly.

“I thought really we had a bunch of good at-bats,” Urquhart said. “Noah had some really good at-bats – squared a couple balls up and Jamarcus (Williams) had a good at-bat and lined out. It may not show in the box score of some of these guys, but some of our outs were hit really hard.

“…We just wanted to keep the intensity on all seven innings.”

Collin Minshew had three hits including a double for Post 1. Simes had two hits and scored twice while Zach Hunt was 3 for 3 with a walk, double and two runs scored.