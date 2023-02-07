FLORENCE, S.C. -- Senior right-hander Matt Dooley tossed five scoreless innings and junior center fielder Zack Summerville drilled a two-run triple to lead Francis Marion University to a 4-1 win over visiting Claflin University, Tuesday afternoon in non-conference baseball action.

Francis Marion (2-2) will host the Pepsi Invitational Tournament, Friday through Sunday (Feb. 10-12). The first game will have the Patriots hosting USC Beaufort on Friday at 3 p.m.

On a mostly sunny Tuesday afternoon, the two squads matched zeros through the first four frames, although FMU did load the bases in the bottom of the fourth on two walks and a hit batter.

Junior shortstop Blake Falor registered the Patriots’ first hit with a one-out liner to center field that eluded the diving outfielder. Senior right fielder Will Hardee followed with a walk, and two batters later Summerville laced his two-out triple to the right centerfield wall that plated both runners. Junior designated hitter Alex Elliott upped the margin to 3-0 with an RBI single back off the pitcher’s cleat.

Dooley (1-0) earned the win with his five shutout frames. He allowed only a pair of singles while striking out four. Junior righty Danny Leo relieved Dooley and held the Panthers scoreless for three innings, while fanning six.

Senior righty Trevonte Green (0-1), the third of five Claflin hurlers, was tagged with the loss.

FMU added an insurance run in the eighth when senior catcher Isaac Schuck singled with one out and later scored on a two-out throwing error.

Falor was the lone player on either side to register multi-hits with a 2-for-4 day.