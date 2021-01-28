Points in the paint help UNC Pembroke fend off another FMU comeback

For the second straight game, Francis Marion rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to take the lead late. But unlike against USC Aiken, the ball didn’t bounce FMU’s way late as two late turnovers — including one with 16 seconds remaining — helped the Braves fend off the would-be comeback.

“Once we got our offense going, which took a while for us to get our offense, but once we got that going and started hitting some shots, we just couldn’t consistently get stops out there,” Edwards said. “…I think we’re going to score a certain amount of points each game. It’s just a question of whether we’ll be able to hold the other team down, and too often tonight we didn’t do a great job on the defensive end and Pembroke did a great job.”

The Braves helped themselves out at the charity stripe by going 16 for 24 (66.7%) in the game and also hitting 10 of 15 in the second half (66.7). They also made six of nine attempts down the stretch.

Spencer Levi was the big force inside as he led five UNCP players in double figures with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Cortez Marion-Holmes added 16 points followed by Malik Sanders (13), Trenton McIntyre (12) and Jordan Ratliffe (11).