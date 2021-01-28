Points in the paint help UNC Pembroke fend off another FMU comeback

FLORENCE, S.C. — One of Francis Marion men’s basketball coach Gary Edwards’ enduring messages over the years has been about identifying what will injure you during the course of a game and what will ultimately deal a fatal blow.
UNC Pembroke’s three-point shooting Wednesday night certainly hurt, but it was the Braves’ inside game that proved to be the difference in an 82-80 loss at Smith University Center.
FMU (3-4, 3-4 Peach Belt Conference) will now hit the road for two games against Columbus State on Saturday and Augusta University next Wednesday. The next home game is scheduled for Feb. 6 against Clayton State at 5 p.m.
“(Foul trouble) cost us a little bit down the stretch,” Edwards said. “Particularly at the guard spot for us. But they’re a tough team to guard. They’ve got some big, physical guys in there. I was really happy we held our own on the boards … I think it was 32-31. Before this game, they were averaging 40 rebounds a game and their opponents were only averaging 28.
“They just killed us in the paint … They shot threes a little better tonight than they have been, and that winged us a little. But the paint scoring killed us.”
UNCP (3-3, 3-2 PBC) outscored the Patriots 40-24 in the paint as FMU found itself in early foul trouble in the second half that eventually came back to haunt it in the game’s final minutes.
For the second straight game, Francis Marion rallied from a double-digit deficit in the second half to take the lead late. But unlike against USC Aiken, the ball didn’t bounce FMU’s way late as two late turnovers — including one with 16 seconds remaining — helped the Braves fend off the would-be comeback.
“Once we got our offense going, which took a while for us to get our offense, but once we got that going and started hitting some shots, we just couldn’t consistently get stops out there,” Edwards said. “…I think we’re going to score a certain amount of points each game. It’s just a question of whether we’ll be able to hold the other team down, and too often tonight we didn’t do a great job on the defensive end and Pembroke did a great job.”
The Braves helped themselves out at the charity stripe by going 16 for 24 (66.7%) in the game and also hitting 10 of 15 in the second half (66.7). They also made six of nine attempts down the stretch.
Spencer Levi was the big force inside as he led five UNCP players in double figures with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Cortez Marion-Holmes added 16 points followed by Malik Sanders (13), Trenton McIntyre (12) and Jordan Ratliffe (11).
Francis Marion had four players reach double figures and got big nights from Holden Redparth and Langston Gaither again. Redparth had 24 points and 10 rebounds while Gaither finished with 22 points.
The duo also combined to hit six treys in the game as the Patriots went 14 for 27 (51.9%) from beyond the arc for the game. They shot 57.1% (8 for 14) in the second half as part of the surge that helped them climb back from a 59-48 deficit at one point.
Alex Cox connected on four shots from downtown in the game and finished with 16 points while Ja’Von Anderson posted his first double-digit scoring night of the year with 11 points — including a trio of threes.