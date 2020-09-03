Pole-sitter Elliott hopes Darlington is springboard for spot in final four

DARLINGTON, S.C. — It’s nothing new to see Chase Elliott squarely in the middle of NASCAR’s playoff field — he’s qualified for the postseason five straight times, after all.
But the driver of the No. 9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports is hoping to break new ground this time by making it into the final group.
“We’ve never made the round of four — so that’s an area we’ve never been in,” Elliott said Thursday. “Some of that stuff … until you get there, it’s really hard to know what to expect. I would love to be a part of that last race and that last event and really make a run at it.
“That’s the thing we haven’t been able to accomplish is make that last race. So that’s the goal.”
Elliott, who currently ranks fifth in the overall and playoff point standings, will have a big opportunity this weekend to open the playoffs with a strong showing as he was announced as the Busch Pole Award winner for the Cook Out Southern 500.
“Starting spot is great,” he said. “Great to get the pole — always an encouraging thing and I think even a bigger deal to have that first pit box, which is super valuable. Hopefully we’re fast enough for it to matter and we get to put that thing to use.”
He also rolls into Darlington on something of a hot streak. Out of the last seven races, Elliott has six top 10 finishes and a victory at Daytona heading into Sunday’s 6 p.m. race.
“This is an exciting part of the year in my opinion,” Elliott said. “I really enjoy this time of year. It’s fun; it’s pressure-packed. I feel like in a lot of ways it’s an exciting product for people to watch with the way these rounds eliminate people.”
Elliott is glad that this time around, fans at Darlington Raceway will be able to see the event. Darlington was the first track drivers returned to in May with a pair of Cup races following the near two-month break in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elliott placed 4th and 38th in those two events, respectively.
“It was super weird not having fans there,” he said. “And obviously that was the first one back, so it was a very odd environment to be in. As we’ve gone on this year, things have become a little more normal in that sense as much as I hate to say that, but we’ve been kind of getting used to not seeing so many people at the track.
“But happy to have folks back in a small capacity this weekend and hopefully we can put on a really good race for them.”
Elliott has also seen a good bit of success at the track “Too Tough to Tame” early in his career. In seven Cup races, he’s placed in the top 10 three times and in the top five twice.
“We had a couple of good runs there in those first two races back, which was nice,” he said. “Again, like I said, I think a lot has changed since then. So I’m really curious to see how we stack up this go-round. But Darlington is always kind of one of those things where the two ends of the race track are just so different, that it’s hard to get them both perfect. But it happens. And people do it all the time. And I look forward to trying again.”
