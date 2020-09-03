Pole-sitter Elliott hopes Darlington is springboard for spot in final four

“This is an exciting part of the year in my opinion,” Elliott said. “I really enjoy this time of year. It’s fun; it’s pressure-packed. I feel like in a lot of ways it’s an exciting product for people to watch with the way these rounds eliminate people.”

Elliott is glad that this time around, fans at Darlington Raceway will be able to see the event. Darlington was the first track drivers returned to in May with a pair of Cup races following the near two-month break in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elliott placed 4th and 38th in those two events, respectively.

“It was super weird not having fans there,” he said. “And obviously that was the first one back, so it was a very odd environment to be in. As we’ve gone on this year, things have become a little more normal in that sense as much as I hate to say that, but we’ve been kind of getting used to not seeing so many people at the track.

“But happy to have folks back in a small capacity this weekend and hopefully we can put on a really good race for them.”

Elliott has also seen a good bit of success at the track “Too Tough to Tame” early in his career. In seven Cup races, he’s placed in the top 10 three times and in the top five twice.

“We had a couple of good runs there in those first two races back, which was nice,” he said. “Again, like I said, I think a lot has changed since then. So I’m really curious to see how we stack up this go-round. But Darlington is always kind of one of those things where the two ends of the race track are just so different, that it’s hard to get them both perfect. But it happens. And people do it all the time. And I look forward to trying again.”

