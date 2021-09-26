Pollard, Downey power FMU soccer squads past Converse

FLORENCE, S.C. – Senior defender Sam Pollard, the reigning Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week, continued his strong play as he tallied a goal and two assists while helping lead Francis Marion University to a 4-0 win over Converse University on Saturday in men’s soccer action.
Francis Marion remains one of three unbeaten squads in the conference with a 3-0-0 mark – having yet to concede a goal – while improving to 3-4-1 overall. FMU will return to action on Saturday (7 p.m.) at Emmanuel College, while the next home match for the Patriots will be Oct. 9 at 4:30 p.m. against Lees-McRae College.
Despite maintaining a healthy advantage in possession (66% to 34%) over the first 45 minutes, it was Converse that nearly took a 1-0 advantage at the 9:22 mark. A neat through ball placed Maurice Niklos against FMU sophomore goalkeeper Riccardo Rossi. As Niklos charged toward the top of the penalty area, Rossi left his line and blocked the shot near the penalty spot denying the goal-scoring opportunity.
Patriot sophomore midfielder Kimo Lemke received a through ball from senior Oliver Peters in the 13th minute, but his 13-yard attempt glanced off the crossbar. Pollard’s free kick from 35 yards out at 26:32 also clanged off the crossbar. Thirty seconds later, Peters found the head of junior forward Alvaro Zamora, but his shot sailed over the woodwork.
Zamora did give FMU the lead at 37:06 when he converted a penalty kick, beating Converse goalkeeper David Windmiller just inside the right post.
A give-away in the defensive half allowed Converse’s Hayden Gensler to get behind the Patriot defense in the 42nd minute. He sidestepped Rossi near the top of the penalty area, but his attempt at the open net went outside the left post. FMU made the Valkyries pay just over a minute later (42:45) when a Pollard corner kick was headed down by Gabrielle Cavarero to sophomore Jose Curvelo who scored on a left-footed shot from the right side of the 6-yard box.
In the second stanza, Converse had a chance to cut the margin in half, but Niklos’ header off a short free kick from the right side was off target at 60:37.
Francis Marion’s John Castro upped the margin to 3-0 at 61:31 when he headed home a corner by Pollard. Pollard finished the scoring at 71:50 when he received a pass from Peters and streaked into the penalty area where he converted a 15-yard shot from the left side. Pollard leads the conference with 15 points (5 goals and 5 assists).
Francis Marion outshot Converse 16-6 and held a slight 3-2 margin in corner kicks – but two of the corners resulted in goals.
Rossi finished with three saves to net his first shutout as a Patriot. Windmiller also made three stops.
FMU coach Luis Rincon was able to play 21 players in the victory, with Zamora and Pollard leading the way with four and three shots respectively.
WOMEN
Francis Marion 1
Converse 0
FLORENCE, S.C. – Francis Marion University freshman midfielder Linsey Downey scored her first career goal in the 14th minute to lift the Patriots to a 1-0 victory over Converse University, Saturday evening (Sept. 25) in Conference Carolinas women's soccer action.
The Patriots improve to 2-5-0 overall and even their conference mark at 2-2-0. FMU will play its next three contests on the road, beginning with a 4 p.m. non-conference match at the University of Montevallo on Wednesday. The next home match for Francis Marion will be Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. against Lees-McRae College.
Francis Marion looked to take an early lead in the 10th minute when senior Anna Capra’s promising corner kick curled into the box, but there were takers. Just 43 seconds later, freshman JC Garon tested the Converse goalkeeper Cassidy Hall with an on-target attempt, but Hall recorded the save.
At the 13:45 mark, graduate student Breesa Nawahine dribbled through the midfield and played the ball out to her right where Downey collected it, twirled around and fired a shot from the far right elbow of the penalty area into the left-side netting of the Valkyries’ goal. Downey is a product of North Myrtle Beach High School.
The Francis Marion defense held Converse to only one first-half shot, a harmless attempt in the 38th minute.
In the 39th minute, Nawahine played a nice free kick into the right side of the box, but no Patriots could get to it.
For the game, Francis Marion outshot Converse 19-2 and held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.
Patriot junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets need only to make one second-half save (in the 47th minute) to notch her second clean sheet of the season and fourth of her FMU career. However, her biggest contribution was not an official save, but just as important. In the 69th minute, Converse’s Brooklyn Galler served a ball into the penalty area. It bounced between Willets and a Patriot defender and then high over Willets’ head. The keeper turned and dove toward the goal line, swatting the ball away just prior to it crossing the line and knotting the score.
Earlier, Nawahine had created another scoring opportunity in the 48th minute with a well-placed through ball, but it resulted in a corner kick that netted no positive result.
The Patriots were awarded a penalty kick at the 65:56 mark, but Valkyrie reserve goalkeeper Daelynn Perry guessed right and denied senior Faith Allen the score.
The final good scoring chance for FMU came in the 85th minute when Capra’s corner kick found the head of graduate student Dayle McEwen in the box, but her header sailed just over the crossbar.