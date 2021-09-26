Pollard, Downey power FMU soccer squads past Converse

The Francis Marion defense held Converse to only one first-half shot, a harmless attempt in the 38th minute.

In the 39th minute, Nawahine played a nice free kick into the right side of the box, but no Patriots could get to it.

For the game, Francis Marion outshot Converse 19-2 and held a 6-2 edge in corner kicks.

Patriot junior goalkeeper Makayla Willets need only to make one second-half save (in the 47th minute) to notch her second clean sheet of the season and fourth of her FMU career. However, her biggest contribution was not an official save, but just as important. In the 69th minute, Converse’s Brooklyn Galler served a ball into the penalty area. It bounced between Willets and a Patriot defender and then high over Willets’ head. The keeper turned and dove toward the goal line, swatting the ball away just prior to it crossing the line and knotting the score.

Earlier, Nawahine had created another scoring opportunity in the 48th minute with a well-placed through ball, but it resulted in a corner kick that netted no positive result.

The Patriots were awarded a penalty kick at the 65:56 mark, but Valkyrie reserve goalkeeper Daelynn Perry guessed right and denied senior Faith Allen the score.