FLORENCE, S.C. -- Nick Foster and Jamarcus Williams homered for Florence. After Foster's two-run blast in the second gave Post 1 a 2-1 lead, coach Derick Urquhart's team added five in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Williams' two-run homer accounted for those runs in the fifth.

Winning pitcher Aydin Palmer struck out six batters in five innings.

Florence 9

Tallahassee 4

FLORENCE -- Florence rallied from a 3-0 deficit with six in the third and three more in the fifth.