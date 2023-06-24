FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence hit four total home runs in Saturday's home wins over Evans (Ga.) and Tallahassee (Fla.) as part of the Palmetto Legion Invitational.

Florence beat Evans 9-2 and then won 9-4 over Tallahassee.

Against Evans, Nick Foster and Josh Williams homered for Florence. After Foster's two-run blast in the second gave Post 1 a 2-1 lead, coach Derick Urquhart's team added five in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Williams' two-run homer accounted for those runs in the fifth.

Winning pitcher Aydin Palmer struck out six batters in five innings.

Florence 9

Tallahassee 4

Florence rallied from a 3-0 deficit with six in the third and three more in the fifth. Brody Cook and JaMarcus Williams homered, and Shemar Simes hit two doubles.

Tanner Hall was the winning pitcher, and Dylan Wiegel earned the save.

Post 1 is 15-3 and hosts Georgetown in a Tuesday doubleheader starting at 5:30 p.m.