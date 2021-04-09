Post 1 coaching tree on full display at Diamond Challenge

“I started thinking about not only the guys that were there, but also the ones at other places,” Urquhart said. “Tyler Boyd is the head coach at Williamsburg Academy and Brian Davis is the head coach at Pee Dee Academy.”

Phillip Herring at Dillon High School, Austin Morrell at Latta and Carnell Montgomery at Lake City are just a few of the others currently working as assistant coaches in the area. .

“We’ve got guys all over the place that are heavily involved in high school coaching and I’m sure I’m missing more names,” Urquhart said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever sat down and counted them all.”

Regardless, it’s an enduring legacy that Urquhart hopes continues with each new generation of players.

“We hope that we not only improve them on the field and make them better baseball players, but we want to make them better people as well,” he said. “Part of that is having an influence on the young kids and being able to teach the game that hopefully our coaching staffs were able to teach these guys when they were coming through.

“We hope that we were able to teach them to play the game the right way and that our influence is being passed on to the next generation.”