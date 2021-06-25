Post 1 earns series sweep of Lower Florence with 13-3 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s offense erupted for seven runs in the first inning of Thursday’s game against Lower Florence as Post 1 cruised to a 13-3 victory in five innings at Legion Field and a three-game series sweep.

Florence (13-1, 8-1 League 2) returns to action Saturday in the Palmetto Legion Invitational. Post 1 will play Greenville (Ohio) at 11 a.m. before taking on Chesterfield at 6:30 p.m.

A pair of walks and two errors kept the first inning alive as Post 1 sent 11 men to the plate. D.P. Pendergrass scored on the first error and Owen Taylor followed not long after with a two-run homer as Florence jumped to a 3-0 lead three batters into its lineup.

Another error, a wild pitch and RBI singles from Caleb Rogers and Pendergrass closed out the inning for Post 1. Florence added three more runs in the second and one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

Pendergrass finished with three hits, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBI – the last of which came in the fifth to send everyone home early.