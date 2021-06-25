Post 1 earns series sweep of Lower Florence with 13-3 victory

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s offense erupted for seven runs in the first inning of Thursday’s game against Lower Florence as Post 1 cruised to a 13-3 victory in five innings at Legion Field and a three-game series sweep.
Florence (13-1, 8-1 League 2) returns to action Saturday in the Palmetto Legion Invitational. Post 1 will play Greenville (Ohio) at 11 a.m. before taking on Chesterfield at 6:30 p.m.
A pair of walks and two errors kept the first inning alive as Post 1 sent 11 men to the plate. D.P. Pendergrass scored on the first error and Owen Taylor followed not long after with a two-run homer as Florence jumped to a 3-0 lead three batters into its lineup.
Another error, a wild pitch and RBI singles from Caleb Rogers and Pendergrass closed out the inning for Post 1. Florence added three more runs in the second and one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
Pendergrass finished with three hits, two runs scored, two stolen bases and two RBI – the last of which came in the fifth to send everyone home early.
Caleb Oakley walked twice and scored two runs for Post 1. Kody Hanna had two hits as did Jacob Adams, Rogers and Noah Skeen. Rogers drove in two runs while Skeen and Hunter Herlong each collected an RBI. Herlong’s came on a second-inning double.
Adams also doubled for Florence as did Aydin Palmer.
Meanwhile Christian Brigman was lights out on the mound for Post 1. The left-hander tossed four scoreless innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and no walks. Just two baserunners reached against him – J.R. Williams doubled in the first inning and Stone Osborne reached on an error in the fourth.
Lower Florence did not roll over at the end, however, and plated three runs in the top of the fifth trailing 12-0. Landon Matthews and Jake Hardee had back-to-back RBI singles and another run scored on an error.
Pinch-hitter Nathan Gause also doubled to lead off the frame and Williams collected his second hit of the night with a single.