FLORENCE, S.C. – If all goes well, Florence Post 1’s travel mileage will barely reach double digits this postseason.

But that’s only if Derick Urquhart’s squad can put everything together, he said.

Florence (19-5) opens postseason play Monday at American Legion Field against St. George (5-7) at 7:30 p.m. Urquhart is looking for a little more consistency from his squad in the playoffs, especially at the plate.

“The biggest key for us is to make sure our bats get better,” he said. “At this point I think we know what our best lineup is – maybe one spot that we’re still trying to figure out what to do, whether we’re going best offense or best defense.”

The Post 1 offense has had its ups and downs, but has scored at least five runs or more in 12 of the past 13 games, excluding the two wins over Georgetown via forfeit. During that same span, Florence has allowed three runs or less eight times.

That bodes well as this season’s playoff structure will be slightly different. All of the teams have been divided into six regions – Pee Dee, Coastal, Upstate, Midlands, Piedmont and Foothills. Four teams comprise each region and they will play a double-elimination style format across four days with the winners of each region advancing to the state tournament slated for July 18-23.

The region winners will be reseeded prior to the tournament with the top two seeds earning byes and hosting their first tournament games on-site.

From July 21-23, the tourney shifts to Francis Marion University’s Cormell Field at Sparrow Stadium.

“We don’t have to leave home,” Urquhart said. “We get every game at home from this point on as the No. 1 seed. I told the guys one of the keys is as long as we keep winning − we don’t have to leave Florence.”

Aside from St. George, Pee Dee and Charleston are in Post 1’s region as well. Florence will face either the winner or loser of that game on Tuesday at home regardless.

Sumter earned the top seed in the Coastal Region with Manning-Santee as the No. 3 seed. Camden, Greer, Rock Hill and Inman were the other top seeds.

With the new format and having to potentially play four straight days this week, managing the pitching staff will be paramount, Urquhart said.

“We’re going to have to have our pitching staff ready to go,” he added. “Last couple of weeks…due to rainouts or whatever…we haven’t been able to play back-to-back-to-back nights. It’s been one here or back-to-back and a couple of days off.

“…So it’s going to be what teams can manage their pitching staffs the best.”

Post 1 ranks highly in that area across the state as the top five hurlers in terms of innings pitched this years all have ERAs under 3.70. The staff as a whole has an ERA of under 2.60 and Urquhart has 12 different arms he’s used this season.

Offensively, Florence is batting over .310 as a team led by Shemar Simes, Nick Foster and Zach Hunt in the middle of the order. The trio has combined for double-digit home runs more than 60 RBIs.

Collin Minshew and Brody Cook have also driven in 10-plus runs this season, and KJ Hughes has swiped double-digit bases as well.