Post 1 goes 4-0 at Palmetto Legion Invitational
LEGION BASEBALL

Post 1 goes 4-0 at Palmetto Legion Invitational

American Legion Baseball Logo

FLORENCE, S.C. − Robbie Jordan tossed five shutout innings and Noah Carter drove in three runs as Florence defeated Beverly-Lowell (Ohio) 8-1 on Sunday at Legion Field in the final game of the Palmetto Legion Invitational.

With the victory, Post 1 improved to 17-1 overall and finished 4-0 during the three-day weekend tournament that stretched from Florence to Myrtle Beach.

Jordan (4-0) allowed just four hits and struck out four for Post 1 while Carter wound up 3 for 4 with a double.

Kody Hanna went 2 for 4 with a double, scored two runs and drove in one run. D.P. Pendergrass had two hits as well, scored once and collected one RBI.

Caleb Oakley finished 2 for 3 with an RBI while A'Shani McFarland had two bashehits including a double and scored a run.

In the opening game Sunday, Carter had two hits and drove in four runs as Florence earned a 13-1 victory over Ottawa (Ohio).

McFarland and Hunter Herlong also had two hits for Florence in the opener against Ottawa while Christian Brigman improved to 3-0 on the mound.

