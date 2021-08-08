Post 1 goes the distance, but falls short of World Series berth

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tupelo starter Davis Oswalt went the distance and allowed just four hits as all three Post 1 runs were unearned thanks to five errors committed behind him.

D.P. Pendergrass, Carter, Hunter Herlong and Parker Winfield had the base knocks for Florence.

Post 1 forced the decisive winner-take-all game thanks to a 9-5 victory earlier in the day.

George Derrick Floyd turned in a complete-game effort. He allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Florence exploded for six runs thanks to some key hits and a couple of miscues by Toledo.

After A’Shani McFarland reached on a one-out error, Hanna followed with a single. That set the table for Carter’s RBI double which gave Post 1 the lead.

Owen Taylor walked to load the bases and Herlong drove in a run after he was walked as well. Jacob Adams came through with a two-run double, and Florence capped the inning off by scoring two more runs on another Tupelo miscue to take a 9-3 lead.

A Post 1 error and homer brought the state champs from Mississippi back to within 9-5 in the sixth, but Floyd retired the side in order in the seventh to close out the game.

Hanna, Carter and Adams all had two hits for Florence with Carter picking up a pair of doubles. Taylor and Adams each drove in two runs apiece, with Taylor’s coming on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

