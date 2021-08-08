Post 1 goes the distance, but falls short of World Series berth

PELHAM, Ala. – Florence Post 1 did things the hard way at the American Legion Southeast Regional Tournament – and nearly pulled off an improbable run to a World Series berth.
But in the decisive second game Sunday at Bobby Hayes Stadium, a six-run fifth proved to be the start of a rough final three innings for Florence as Tupelo, Mississippi, rallied for an 11-3 victory to punch its ticket to Shelby, N.C.
Post 1 ends the season at 35-5 after capturing its fifth state championship since 2012. Following an opening-day loss to Tupelo to start the Southeast Regional, Florence rattled off four straight victories while facing elimination to push the Mississippi state champs to the limit.
Thomas Skipper got the start and was solid through the first four innings, allowing just one run. But Tupelo turned the tide in the fifth with a three-run double by Easton Hood and a two-run homer by Andin Johnson.
That put Tupelo up 7-3 before it added four more runs across the next two innings.
Florence had built a 3-1 lead to start the game. Noah Carter drove in a run in the first on an RBI groundout and Kody Hanna scored on a wild pitch.
Caleb Rogers drove in a run in the second on a fielder’s choice, but that was it as the Post 1 offense was held in check the rest of the way.
Tupelo starter Davis Oswalt went the distance and allowed just four hits as all three Post 1 runs were unearned thanks to five errors committed behind him.
D.P. Pendergrass, Carter, Hunter Herlong and Parker Winfield had the base knocks for Florence.
Post 1 forced the decisive winner-take-all game thanks to a 9-5 victory earlier in the day.
George Derrick Floyd turned in a complete-game effort. He allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits with three strikeouts and one walk.
Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the fifth, Florence exploded for six runs thanks to some key hits and a couple of miscues by Toledo.
After A’Shani McFarland reached on a one-out error, Hanna followed with a single. That set the table for Carter’s RBI double which gave Post 1 the lead.
Owen Taylor walked to load the bases and Herlong drove in a run after he was walked as well. Jacob Adams came through with a two-run double, and Florence capped the inning off by scoring two more runs on another Tupelo miscue to take a 9-3 lead.
A Post 1 error and homer brought the state champs from Mississippi back to within 9-5 in the sixth, but Floyd retired the side in order in the seventh to close out the game.
Hanna, Carter and Adams all had two hits for Florence with Carter picking up a pair of doubles. Taylor and Adams each drove in two runs apiece, with Taylor’s coming on a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.