Post 1 holds off Troy, advances to final day of Southeast Regional

PELHAM, Ala. – The Florence American Legion baseball team held off Troy (Ala.) on Saturday for a 10-7 victory in the Southeast Regional Tournament to advance to the final day of play.
Post 1 (34-4) will now have to win twice Sunday in order to punch its ticket to the American Legion World Series.
Florence will face either New Orleans or Tupelo at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) depending on the result of Saturday’s late game. Derick Urquhart’s squad will then have to turn around and win the 5 p.m. CT game (6 p.m. ET) to claim the title.
Tupelo was undefeated entering Saturday night’s game while New Orleans had one loss.
Noah Carter and George Derrick Floyd provided the big knocks offensively for Post 1. Carter finished 2 for 4 with three RBI while Floyd went 2 for 2 with two runs driven in and two runs scored.
Carter got things started with a two-out RBI single in the top of the first. He added another RBI on a fielder’s choice in third inning and capped off his day with a solo homer in the sixth.
It was the first of two long balls in the inning as Floyd followed three batters later with a two-run shot to help Post 1 build a seven-run lead entering the final half inning of play.
Florence needed the cushion it turned out as Troy rallied for four runs and still had the bases loaded when Thomas Skipper came on to get the final out for the save.
That gave Owen Taylor the win on the mound as the Hartsville High product rebounded from a rough first inning to toss five solid frames.
After allowing a pair of RBI hits in the bottom of the first, Taylor was scored on just once the rest of his outing. He gave up five hits and walked five, but navigated his way through to keep the damage to a minimum. He also finished with one strikeout.
D.P. Pendergrass was walked twice and scored a pair of runs. A’Shani McFarland had two hits and scored a pair of runs as well while Kody Hanna went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Jacob Adams picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly while Hunter Herlong collected two hits for Post 1.
Florence plated at least two runs from the third inning on, and finished with nine hits.