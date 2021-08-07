Post 1 holds off Troy, advances to final day of Southeast Regional

PELHAM, Ala. – The Florence American Legion baseball team held off Troy (Ala.) on Saturday for a 10-7 victory in the Southeast Regional Tournament to advance to the final day of play.

Post 1 (34-4) will now have to win twice Sunday in order to punch its ticket to the American Legion World Series.

Florence will face either New Orleans or Tupelo at 2 p.m. CT (3 p.m. ET) depending on the result of Saturday’s late game. Derick Urquhart’s squad will then have to turn around and win the 5 p.m. CT game (6 p.m. ET) to claim the title.

Tupelo was undefeated entering Saturday night’s game while New Orleans had one loss.

Noah Carter and George Derrick Floyd provided the big knocks offensively for Post 1. Carter finished 2 for 4 with three RBI while Floyd went 2 for 2 with two runs driven in and two runs scored.

Carter got things started with a two-out RBI single in the top of the first. He added another RBI on a fielder’s choice in third inning and capped off his day with a solo homer in the sixth.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

It was the first of two long balls in the inning as Floyd followed three batters later with a two-run shot to help Post 1 build a seven-run lead entering the final half inning of play.