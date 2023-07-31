FLORENCE, S.C. – Refuse and ambush.

Those two words, according to third baseman Nick Foster, are what the entire Florence Post 1 roster has lived by this summer.

“When we step in the box, we’re going to refuse…and when we step in the box or anywhere on the field, we’re going to ambush anywhere we’re at,” Foster said.

It’s an aggressive mantra across the board – and it’s one that’s helped carry Derick Urquhart’s squad to its sixth American Legion state crown since 2012.

Now Foster and company hope it will serve them equally well in the next step on their journey starting Wednesday at the Southeast Regional in Asheboro, N.C.

Florence (25-5) will take the field at McCrary Park in the five-day, double-elimination tournament against the state champs from Georgia, Kentucky, Florida, Virginia, Tennessee, North Carolina and the host team from Randolph County (N.C.)

Post 1 opens against the N.C. state champion at 4:30 p.m. and puts its postseason unbeaten streak on the line. Florence has won seven straight.

“Biggest thing is we’ve just got to keep the momentum going,” said Aydin Palmer, the Most Outstanding Pitcher of the state tournament. “That’s why we’re out here; got to get a good workout in today and (keep) improving on the things we need to improve on and keep the good things rolling.”

The pitching staff as a whole has been rolling all season as Post 1 sports a team ERA of 2.29. Palmer (9-1, 1.29 ERA, 70 K), Tanner Hall (5-2, 3.24 ERA) and Zach Hunt (3-0, 2.10 ERA) have been the main three in the rotation with Dylan Wiegel (1.54 ERA, 34 K) serving as the top bullpen arm.

But unlike the state tournament where plenty of rest days were built in, the regional’s everyday format will test Florence’s depth, Urquhart said.

“It’s a little bit of a challenge,” the longtime Post 1 coach said. “We’re going to have to have some pitchers who didn’t get a lot of work in the state tournament – they’re going to have to step up next week.”

Urquhart is confident in his staff as well as his lineup, which has been much more consistent top to bottom since the N.C./S.C. Legion Challenge. Post 1 is batting .312 as a team, led by state tournament Most Outstanding Player Collin Minshew (.457).

“Whenever we start seeing better arms, I feel like as a team we start working harder in the cage…” the Florence shortstop said. “Just trying to get used to those better arms and it’s worked out for us for sure.

“…Everybody has a different mindset. For me it’s trying to do the little things right.”

Shemar Simes (35), Foster (24), Hunt (24) and Brody Cook (22) have been the top run-producers for Florence this season with Simes also leading the team with eight home runs.

Post 1 also has 41 stolen bases on the year, led by KJ Hughes with 11.