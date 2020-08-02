FLORENCE, S.C. — It was not the way Florence coach Derick Urquhart envisioned his team entering the S.C. American League playoffs.
Post 1 has lost four of its last seven games — albeit all to League III champ Sumter. That part might not concern Urquhart as much if his team hadn’t also seemingly lost its early-season form by struggling the past couple weeks, and not just against the P-15’s.
Urquhart’s squad will look to right the ship as second-seeded Florence (15-5) hosts third-seeded Camden on Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the opening game of a best-of-three series at American Legion Field. The two teams will play all three games at Legion Field, with the 17ers serving as the host team for the second contest.
Camden was the first team to defeat Post 1 this season, but Florence took the series with victories in the final two games.
“I think for our pitching staff, we’ve got to get back to throwing strikes consistently,” Urquhart said. “In those last two games against Sumter, we walked 13 and we hit four. So we gave them 17 free baserunners in those two games alone — and that’s got to stop.”
Improvements on the mound are going to be an even greater challenge now with the injury to starting pitcher George Derrick Floyd. Anthony Hopkins and Robbie Jordan will likely be two of the arms Urquhart sends to the mound in the postseason thanks to a proven track record by both, he said.
“Anthony and Robbie were our top two guys in terms of innings pitched last year,” Urquhart said. “Robbie was battling some arm issues in the high school season earlier in the year, so we’ve been gradually working him back in and upping his pitch count here and there and making sure he’s comfortable to go.
“Anthony’s been a three-year starter for us and we know what he’s capable of and we know what he can do for us.”
One option to round out the rotation might be to use some of Post 1’s bullpen arms in spot starts, Urquhart said.
“Parker Moore and Noah Skeen have both had tremendous years in my opinion — being able to come in and get us out of some jams,” he said. “So those are two options that we may look at and start them and maybe work our way backward a little bit. Thomas Skipper, who’s been our closer most of the year, he’s a possibility as well.
“The coaches will probably get together and figure out what we want to do and who is going to give us the most quality innings.”
Florence also needs quality at bats. After starting the first two weeks of the season averaging double-digit runs, the offense has managed just 28 runs over its last seven games (4 runs per game).
“That’s been the real question all week that we as a coaching staff have been trying to figure out,” Urquhart said. “We started out so well offensively, and then just these last couple weeks we've gone stone cold.
“We’re going to have a good workout and try to get back to some of the basic stuff like working on good pitch selection and the mental side of an at bat — going up the middle backside and not trying to pull everything.”
Strikeouts haven’t been so much of an issue as popups, Urquhart added.
“We’re just reaching out and trying to lift up on pitches and getting lazy popups and weak grounders,” he said. “We’re just not hitting the ball hard.”
Florence will also have to shuffle its lineup a bit with the absence of Floyd, who was also a starting outfielder and hit close to .300 this season.
“I think we’ve got an idea of what we want to do,” Urquhart said. “We (as coaches) just hope it’s the right thing to do.”
The Florence-Camden series victor will face the winner of the (1) West Columbia – (6) Richland series in the second round. Whoever wins that series then heads to the semifinals on Aug. 14-16 at Segra Park in Columbia in a double-elimination tournament.
The junior playoff matchups are also set with games slated to begin Monday as well, weather permitting. Second-seeded Florence Green will host fifth-seeded Hartsville Black while third-seeded Hartsville Red will host fourth-seeded Florence Blue.
All series are best of three as well. The top six squads will advance to the double-elimination tournament at Riley Park in Sumter on Aug. 13-16.
