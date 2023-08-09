FLORENCE, S.C. – For just the second time in program history, Florence Post 1 is one of the last eight American Legion teams standing.

Derick Urquhart’s squad captured the Southeast Regional title Sunday for the first time since 2012 and punched its ticket to Shelby, N.C., for the upcoming World Series, which beings Thursday.

The five-day tournament has Florence (30-5) opening up against the Central Plains champion from Lincoln, Nebraska, in the night game at 7:30 p.m.

That game along with all other pool play games can be seen on ESPN3. The semifinals (Monday, 4 & 7 p.m.) and championship contest (Tuesday, 7 p.m.) will be shown on ESPNU.

The eight teams have been divided into two pools – Stars & Stripes – of four teams each. After three games of pool play, the top teams in each pool will face off against the second-place teams from the other pool in the semifinals and the winners will meet for the championship.

Post 3 (51-10) is making its third appearance in the big dance overall after also advancing in 1995 and 2006. The squad from Lincoln won its eighth state championship along the way while Post 1 captured its eighth state crown as well.

Florence gets the day off Friday before going up against the Great Lakes champion in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, at noon. Post 671 (18-10) is a first-time participant in the ALWS.

On Sunday, Post 1 will see a familiar face in Brooklawn, N.J., for their contest at 7 p.m. Florence took on Post 72 (27-4) back in the 2012 World Series, losing 9-6. Urquhart’s squad finished that tournament with a 6-3 record.

The 31-time state champs from New Jersey have advanced to the ALWS more than any other team in the country as this will mark their 17th appearance. Brooklawn also boasts four championships – 1991, 2001, 2013, 2014.

Aside from Cedar Rapids, two other squads are also making their World Series debuts. Cheyenne, Wyoming, is actually making a bit of history as the first participant from Wyoming to make it this far in the state’s 92-year history of competing in American Legion baseball.

Post 6 (65-15) has won 33 state championships, and finished as a regional runner-up last season.

Ellsworth, Maine, is the other first-time competitor. Post 207 (21-5) won the state title for the first time this season.

Their first game will be against Troy, Alabama, as the defending World Series champions are back in the mix. Post 70 has gone 24-5 so far this season.

Rounding out the field is League City, Texas, who is making its second straight trip to Shelby. Post 554 (23-3) earned the Western Regional crown after capturing its sixth state title.