Post 1 picks up two wins Saturday at Palmetto Legion Invitational

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 (9-3) picked up two wins at the Palmetto Legion Invitational Tournament on Saturday with an 18-7 victory over West Columbia and a 10-0 victory over Buckhannon (W.V.).

In the opener, Josh Williams was 3 for 3 with a home run and five RBI for Post 1 and scored two runs. Cam Cannarella was also 3 for 3 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scores.

Shemar Simes and Collin Minshew each finished 2 for 3, with Simes doubling and driving in a run while Minshew drove in pair. He scored twice and Simes scored three times.

In the nightcap, Luke Miller tossed 4 1/3 scoreless with eight strikeouts and no walks for Florence.

Caleb Rogers was 1 for 2 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored and four stolen bases. Qua’liek Crawford was 1 for 3 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored.