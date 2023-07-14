FLORENCE, S.C. − Friday's Pee Dee Region championship game between Florence Post 1 and Charleston Post 147 was suspended in the bottom of the fifth inning due to inclement weather.

The two teams are tentatively scheduled to resume play Saturday at noon depending on the playing condition of American Legion Field.

Charleston was leading the contest 1-0 behind an unearned run scored following a previous weather delay. In the top of the third with two on and no one out, heavy rain forced the two squads off the field for a little over half an hour.

When play resumed, a double steal by Post 147 put two runners in scoring position with no outs. Florence starter Zach Hunt was able to minimize the damage though as a Matt Smith sacrifice fly proved to be the only scoring play for Charleston that inning.

Hunt allowed just one hit with six strikeouts and did not give up an earned run.

However, Post 1's offense was not able to push anything across against Post 147 starter Jason Ward. Florence managed just three singles against the right-hander in four frames while stranding five baserunners − four in scoring position.

Jackson Moore, Hunt and Jamarcus Williams had the basehits for Post 1.