Post 1 prepares for new format, unbeaten foe as state tourney begins

FLORENCE, S.C. – Like everyone in 2020, Derick Urquhart and his Florence squad had to adapt to a lot of uncertainty and unknowns while playing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 American Legion baseball season was supposed to mark a return to normalcy, but it will be anything but that this week as Post 1 prepares for an eight-team, double-elimination state tournament like no other.
Florence opens up Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Charleston, but unlike eight-team tournaments of the past that were all at one location, the first rounds of this one will be held at team sites.
Florence welcomes Post 143 to American Legion Field on Monday and Wednesday is another scheduled game day. Tuesday and Thursday have been blocked off in case of rainouts.
Only then will all remaining teams gather in one location – Columbia’s Segra Park – for the final three days of the tournament beginning Friday. Segra had hosted four-team tournaments for two seasons prior to the pandemic.
“It’s an odd setup, and I think we’re getting away from how Legion baseball should be,” Urquhart said. “…There’s a lot of confusion right now. I hope that we learn our lesson this year and make some changes next year because it’s been really confusing.”
The changes started prior to the playoffs. The S.C. American Legion state committee cut the first two rounds from best of five series to best of three – another change that frustrated Urquhart, he said.
“Extremely concerned about rust,” the Post 1 coach said of what will be a five-day break between games. “The state committee didn’t do us any favors, (and) in my opinion made a poor decision in shortening the series from a best of five to a best of three. So we’ve got pitchers that haven’t thrown in a while.”
But, Urquhart added, that’s the hand everyone has been dealt and now Post 1 turns its attention to an all-important opening matchup against undefeated Post 143.
Charleston (15-0) returned to the field this season after shutting down the program for a few years and is one of two teams to actually post a victory against Florence (27-2) this season.
In what was a 9-inning game at the College of Charleston, Post 143 rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-4.
“They’re a good team and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Urquhart said. “That’s one of the premier programs in the state historically, and they’re back and very, very good.”
While neither team likely showed all its cards in what was an exhibition-type matchup, Post 1 saw enough to know how complete a team Charleston is, Urquhart said.
“We know they play very good defense,” he said. “Offensively one through nine they don’t strike out much and they battle and put a lot of pressure on the opposing team. The pitchers threw strikes in the game we played against them. We had to put the ball in play.