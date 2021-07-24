Post 1 prepares for new format, unbeaten foe as state tourney begins

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Extremely concerned about rust,” the Post 1 coach said of what will be a five-day break between games. “The state committee didn’t do us any favors, (and) in my opinion made a poor decision in shortening the series from a best of five to a best of three. So we’ve got pitchers that haven’t thrown in a while.”

But, Urquhart added, that’s the hand everyone has been dealt and now Post 1 turns its attention to an all-important opening matchup against undefeated Post 143.

Charleston (15-0) returned to the field this season after shutting down the program for a few years and is one of two teams to actually post a victory against Florence (27-2) this season.

In what was a 9-inning game at the College of Charleston, Post 143 rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to win 5-4.

“They’re a good team and we’re looking forward to the challenge,” Urquhart said. “That’s one of the premier programs in the state historically, and they’re back and very, very good.”

While neither team likely showed all its cards in what was an exhibition-type matchup, Post 1 saw enough to know how complete a team Charleston is, Urquhart said.