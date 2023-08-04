ASHEBORO, N.C. – Florence is now one step away from its second ever trip to the American Legion World Series – thanks to yet another comeback victory.

For the third day in a row, Post 1 mounted a late rally – this time against Richmond, Va., en route to an 8-6 win at McCrary Park on Friday in the Southeast Regional.

Florence (28-5) will face tournament host Randolph County (N.C.) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Regardless of the outcome of that contest, Derick Urquhart’s squad will be in the championship Sunday. But if Post 1 wins, it will have to be beaten twice Sunday not to advance to the World Series, which beings Aug. 10 in Shelby, N.C.

Post 1's only other World Series appearance came in 2012.

Unlike the previous two come-from-behind victories, Friday saw Florence put up multiple runs across the late innings to erase an early hole. Post 1 was down 6-1 in the bottom of the fourth when the offense again started to click – producing seven runs across the next three innings as the bullpen shut down Virginia the rest of the way.

Brody Cook got things started in the fourth with a RBI single and Jamarcus Williams followed three batters later with a two-run double as Florence cut the deficit to 6-4.

The next inning, Jackson Moore scored on a throwing error by Richmond following a Nick Foster single. Zach Hunt lifted a sacrifice fly to right moments later to knot that game at six-all.

Post 1 completed the comeback in the sixth. Collin Minshew reached on a throwing error – the third of the game for Virginia – and KJ Hughes scored the go-ahead run. Moore doubled next batter to plate the final run of the evening.

Tanner Hall got the start for Florence and settled in after a rough first inning in which gave up four runs. He wound up allowing six runs on five hits with three strikeouts and six walks in 4 2/3 innings.

Dylan Wiegel and Zane Davis shut the door the rest of the way, however. Wiegel went two innings and allowed no runs on one hit with three strikeouts and a walk to pick up the win. Davis came in for the final out and got a punchout to finish off Richmond.

Jamarcus Williams, Josh Williams and Moore each had two hits to lead Post 1. Josh had a solo homer in the bottom of the third to put Florence on the board.