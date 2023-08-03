AMERICAN LEGION SOUTHEAST REGIONAL

Wednesday-Sunday

McCrary Park, Asheboro, N.C.

WEDNESDAY

Game 1 – Kentucky 5, Georgia 1

Game 2 – Virginia 7, Florida 4

Game 3 – Florence 9, North Carolina 5

Game 4 – Tennessee 7, Randolph County (N.C.) 5

THURSDAY

Game 5 – Georgia 6, North Carolina 1

Game 6 – Randolph County (N.C.) 3, Florida 0

Game 7 – Florence 9, Kentucky 6

Game 8 – Virginia vs. Tennessee

FRIDAY

Game 9 – Randolph County (N.C.) vs. Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.

Game 10 – Georgia vs. Loser Game 8, 4:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Florence vs. Winner Game 8, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Game 12 – Winner Game 9 vs. Loser Game 11, 4:30 p.m.*

Game 13 – Winner Game 10 vs. Winner Game 11, 7:30 p.m.*

SUNDAY

Game 14 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 1:30 p.m.^

Game 15 – Winner Game 12 vs. Winner Game 13, 4:30 p.m. (if necessary)

*Note 1 – Pairings for Games 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

^Note 2 – If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws bye for Game 14.