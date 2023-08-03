ASHEBORO, N.C. – Another day, another comeback for Florence at the American Legion Southeast Regional.
Trailing by five runs in the top of the sixth inning, Post 1 mounted its second big inning in as many days – scoring eight runs en route to a 9-6 victory over Kentucky on Thursday at McCrary Park in Asheboro, N.C.
Florence (27-5) advances to face either Virginia or Tennessee on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that contest automatically advances to the regional title game Sunday, regardless of the outcome of Saturday’s matchups.
Key hits and patience were the driving forces behind Post 1’s rally. Derick Urquhart’s squad took advantage of six free passes and a hit by pitch to erase a 5-0 deficit.
Nick Foster, Zach Hunt, Josh Williams, Collin Minshew, Jackson Moore and Shemar Simes all walked in the top of the sixth – with Williams, Minshew and Moore picking RBIs in the process.
Brody Cook also doubled in a run, the first of the inning, and Foster came through with the big knock as his double down the left field line drove in three runs. Hunt singled home the eighth run soon after.
Moore’s sacrifice fly in the seventh completed the scoring for Post 1, who managed just five hits but took full advantage of 10 walks and three HBPs during the game.
Minshew walked three times and Josh Williams walked twice. Cook had two hits to lead the team and both Foster and Jamarcus Williams scored twice.
The eight-run rally made a winner out of Hunt, who went five innings and allowed five runs on seven hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Landon Vick tossed the final two innings and gave up one run on one hit with one strikeout.