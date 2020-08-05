FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 coach Derick Urquhart turned his focus to the way his team played at the end of Tuesday night’s 8-7 playoff loss to Camden instead of at the beginning.
After being no-hit for five innings by Camden starter Heath Stokes, Florence rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh but could not quite complete the comeback as the 17ers grabbed the early advantage in the best-of-three S.C. American League state playoff series.
“I told them we’ve got to have that same momentum from the second half of today’s game and take that into tomorrow and have some confidence at the plate,” Urquhart said.
That will be key as looks to keep its season alive. Wednesday’s scheduled contest was called off because of wet field conditions, so the two teams will now meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday for Game 2 at American Legion Field with the 17ers serving as the host squad.
If necessary, Game 3 will now be at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Legion Field as well.
“I told the guys I was proud of the way we played the second part of the game,” Urquhart said. “We battled and made it interesting at the end. We never gave up; made it close and had the tying run on base, so we had a chance.
“We just put ourselves in too big of a hole early on.”
The 17ers put up four runs in the top of the first despite collecting just one hit. After Post 1 starter Anthony Hopkins got the first out, a passed ball on a strikeout, two walks and a hit batsmen opened the door for a big inning.
Jansen Stokes was plunked with the bases loaded to drive in the first run, Johnathan Sanders followed with a two-run single and Brady White scored the final run on a fielder’s choice grounder to put Camden up 4-0.
“We gave them a lot of baserunners tonight,” Urquhart said. “Made five errors; we gave them a lot of runs. Against a team like that, they can swing it. Once we gave up a couple of baserunners – free passes, errors, whatever the case may be – then they get the big hit.
“Credit to their guys…they played better than us and they were the better team tonight. There’s no doubt about it.”
Despite Stokes not giving up hit until the sixth inning, Florence kept things close by taking advantage of some wildness from the left-hander and several miscues by the Camden defense.
Florence got a run back in the bottom of the first when Caleb Oakley walked, reached third on an error and came home on a wild pitch. In the third, D.P. Pendergrass walked, stole second and third and then came home on Oakley’s RBI groundout. In the fifth, Nik Mezzanotte reached on an error and wound up scoring on Oakley’s sacrifice fly.
The score was 5-3 at that point following Tate Abbott’s RBI double for Camden in the top of the fifth. The 17ers added three more runs in the sixth, and that proved to be the difference. Ty Dooley had an RBI double and Sanders added his third run driven in of the game on an RBI single. He finished 3 for 4 to lead Camden.
Abbott added a sacrifice fly to pick up his second RBI. He finished 1 for 2. Ty Dooley also scored three runs for the 17ers.
It was Owen Taylor who broke up the no-hitter in the top of the sixth with a leadoff single. He had two hits to lead Post 1 with Oakley, Noah Carter and Mikey Morris picking up the others. Oakley also scored two runs for Post 1.
Hopkins lasted only 1⅓ innings, surrendering four walks and one HBP in his outing. Noah Skeen pitched four innings and allowed four runs, three earned, on five hits with one strikeout and one walk. Josh Collins finished the game.
