Post 1 rallies, falls short as season ends

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. – Florence saw its S.C. American League season come to an end Wednesday at Midlands Sports Complex with an 11-9 loss to West Columbia, but not without lingering questions about what might have been.

Specifically, how the decisive third game might have turned out minus a controversial call in the top of the sixth inning.

With Post 1 trailing 10-9, a two-base throwing error by WC allowed Caleb Oakley to race all the way around from first to home – sliding in as catcher Blake Paylok got the ball.

Oakley appeared to slide in before the ball arrived, but the home plate umpire ruled Paylok blocked the plate and called Oakley out.

“That’s one of the worst calls I’ve seen in a situation like that,” Florence coach Derick Urquhart said. “How he calls him out on a play that he clearly got in and he’s in, that’s…we’re still trying to figure out how he was in position to make that call. That’s one of the worst calls I’ve seen and I’m going to lose some sleep over that call.

“That killed our momentum – that ties the game. For that call to happen in that type of a game…for the umpire to miss that one…that was horrible.”