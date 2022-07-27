Post 1 rallies from early deficit, rolls past Richland 13-3 in 6 innings

FLORENCE, S.C. – For three innings, nothing seemed to go right for Post 1.

Starter Tanner Hall labored on the mound, and the Florence offense that had been so potent the night before was held to one hit as Richland Post 215 grabbed an early three-run advantage Tuesday evening.

But the final three innings were a different matter entirely as it seemed Post 1 could do no wrong.

Reliever Harrison Moore’s 2 2/3 shutout innings and an offensive onslaught that included two homers among 10 hits paved the way for a 13-3 come-from-behind victory for Florence in six innings at American Legion Field.

Post 1 (25-5) now carries a 10-game winning streak into Thursday’s matchup against Rock Hill. The last two undefeated teams in the state tournament will meet at 7 p.m. at Segra Park in Columbia with the winner earning a spot in Saturday’s title game regardless of Friday's outcome.

“I was proud of the team,” Urquhart said. “We faced some adversity, and I told them…I referenced at the start of the year we had a couple of games where we got down and we didn’t respond. And over the last five, six weeks we’ve grown together as a team.

“Nobody got worried. We stayed with our game. We had a couple big hits to get that first inning going and then it just seemed like everybody had good, quality at-bats in the seven-run inning.”

Richland starter Sam Corbett handcuffed Florence’s hitters at the start. He allowed one hit to Shemar Simes in the first, hit a batter and walked one with three strikeouts – retiring the last six batters he faced in order.

But the tide turned almost immediately in the bottom of the fourth as Brody Cook led off the frame with a double. Nick Foster followed with a single to move him over and Post 1 finally got on the board via a wild pitch that scored Cook.

Josh Williams made it 2-0 with an RBI double and after a sacrifice bunt by Garrett Keen, Collin Minshew tied the score with the third two-bagger of the inning. He later scored on throwing error as all of sudden Florence held a 4-3 lead.

“We scored a lot of runs that inning…that definitely started it,” Foster said of the team’s resurgence.

The Post 1 third baseman was at the forefront of Post 1’s surge the next inning as well. He got things started with a two-run homer – his second long ball in as many days. Minshew did the same three batters later as Florence blew the game open, 11-3.

“We had a couple guys get on base, and I got up and got in a good count and got a fastball in my zone and I just crushed it over the fence,” Foster said. “That’s pretty much how we got going.”

Five of Post 1's hits went for extra bases. Foster, Minshew and Williams all had multiple hits, led by Williams with three. He also scored three runs as did Foster.

Minshew wound up 2 for 3 with two runs scored and four RBI. Jake Hardee, Simes and Qua’liek Crawford also drove in runs for Florence.

The comeback made a winner out of Moore, who replaced Hall (3 ER, 5 H, 7 K, 4 BB) in the top of the fourth. Moore allowed no hits with two strikeouts and one walk – retiring all but one batter he faced.

“Tanner didn’t have his best stuff, and he’ll be the first to admit it,” Urquhart said. “But we made the pitching change when we did and gosh, Harrison Moore…that was the best game he’s thrown in two years for us. Extremely happy for Harrison.”

The strong relief outing also kept things on track pitch-count wise for the Florence staff as the scene shifts to Columbia and the possibility of having to play four games in three days.

“We kept everybody under certain pitch counts,” Urquhart said. “At the start of the game we had a goal of what we wanted to keep everybody at to be available later in the week. We hit that goal with Tanner and Harrison with the same.

“…No idea what we’re going to do with the pitching staff on Thursday. We’ll piece it together and figure out who the starter is going to be and be ready to play at seven o’clock.”