Post 1 rebounds, tops Lower Florence 10-1

FLORENCE, S.C. – Post 1 rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 10-1 victory over Lower Florence on Monday at Legion Field.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday at South Florence High School at 7 p.m.

Caleb Oakley had the big night at the plate for Florence – going 2 for 3 with four RBI. His two-run single in the bottom of the second inning capped off a four-run frame for Post 1.

He followed with another two RBI hit in the fifth that was the final blow in a five-run inning.

Post 1 also smacked three doubles. Hunter Herlong drove in a run with his second-inning two-bagger and Owen Taylor and Kody Hanna each had one as well. All three eventually scored.

Hanna and Jacob Adams each finished with two hits with Adams driving in a run as well. Parker Winfield and Caleb Rogers each plated a run.

D.P. Pendergrass was back tacking swings at the plate for the first time in quite a while as he served as Florence’s designated hitter. He walked once, stole a base and scored.