Post 1 rebounds, tops Lower Florence 10-1
LEGION BASEBALL

Legion - Florence vs Lower Florence

Josh Collins throws for Post 1 during Monday's game against Lower Florence at Legion Field.

 TAYLOR ADAMS / SPECIAL TO THE MORNING NEWS

FLORENCE, S.C. – Post 1 rebounded from its first loss of the season with a 10-1 victory over Lower Florence on Monday at Legion Field.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday at South Florence High School at 7 p.m.

Caleb Oakley had the big night at the plate for Florence – going 2 for 3 with four RBI. His two-run single in the bottom of the second inning capped off a four-run frame for Post 1.

He followed with another two RBI hit in the fifth that was the final blow in a five-run inning.

Post 1 also smacked three doubles. Hunter Herlong drove in a run with his second-inning two-bagger and Owen Taylor and Kody Hanna each had one as well. All three eventually scored.

Hanna and Jacob Adams each finished with two hits with Adams driving in a run as well. Parker Winfield and Caleb Rogers each plated a run.

D.P. Pendergrass was back tacking swings at the plate for the first time in quite a while as he served as Florence’s designated hitter. He walked once, stole a base and scored.

J.R. Williams, Walker Joyner, Chandler Thompson and Wyatt Williams each had a hit for Lower Florence. J.R. Williams doubled in the third and Wyatt Williams drove in LF’s lone run with an RBI single in the second.

Afterwards, Post 1’s Josh Collins and Harrison Moore combined to toss 5 1/3 scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

