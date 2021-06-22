Post 1 responds to 1st loss with solid effort across the board against Lower Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. – It wasn’t just one facet of the game that failed Post 1 in Friday’s loss to Sumter. It was all three.
“We needed to change that tonight,” Florence coach Derick Urquhart said of Monday’s matchup against Lower Florence. “It took us a couple innings, but I thought when you look at all seven innings, we had some good at bats, hit the ball hard – a lot of our outs were hard hit. Can’t complain about that. ...
“I thought all three (pitchers) were effective, and defensively played a lot better than we did Friday night.”
Urquhart’s squad rebounded from its first loss of the season with an across-the-board effort in a 10-1 victory over Lower Florence at Legion Field. The two teams were scheduled to play at Tuesday at Lower Florence with Game 3 of the series set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Legion Field.
Two big innings propelled the Post 1 offense, led by Caleb Oakley each time. He went 2 for 3 with both hits driving in two runs.
His two-run single in the bottom of the second inning capped a four-run inning for Florence. Oakley followed that with another two RBI hit in the fifth that was the final blow in a five-run inning.
“All it takes is a couple of guys to get on track and hitting is contagious, like they say,” Urquhart said. “That’s what it took – to put up that big spot in the second and another in the fourth or fifth and put it out of reach.”
Post 1 also smacked three doubles. Hunter Herlong drove in a run with his second-inning double and Owen Taylor and Kody Hanna each had one as well. All three eventually scored.
Hanna and Jacob Adams finished with two hits apiece, and Adams drove in a run as well. Parker Winfield and Caleb Rogers each scored a run while Herlong also added a sacrifice fly in the third.
D.P. Pendergrass was back taking swings at the plate for the first time in quite a while as he served as Florence’s designated hitter. He walked once, stole a base and scored.
J.R. Williams, Walker Joyner, Chandler Thompson and Wyatt Williams each had a hit for Lower Florence. J.R. Williams doubled in the third and Wyatt Williams drove in LF’s lone run with an RBI single in the second.
“Our group this year … what we’re preaching to them is we’ve just got to try to get better every day,” Lower Florence coach Kenny Gray said. “We played a little bit better tonight, and you know we were kind of able to hang in there. ...
“I thought our guys came out and for about three or four innings, we played pretty good.”
Post 1’s Josh Collins and Harrison Moore combined to pitch 5⅓ scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as Collins picked up the victory.
“That was good for Josh,” Urquhart said. “His first outing of the year, he was roughed up a little bit – couldn’t find his control. But we’ve been trying to ease his way back in here and there and get that confidence back. Tonight was his best outing of the year, and that’s what we’re going to need going forward.”