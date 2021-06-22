Post 1 responds to 1st loss with solid effort across the board against Lower Florence

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Post 1 also smacked three doubles. Hunter Herlong drove in a run with his second-inning double and Owen Taylor and Kody Hanna each had one as well. All three eventually scored.

Hanna and Jacob Adams finished with two hits apiece, and Adams drove in a run as well. Parker Winfield and Caleb Rogers each scored a run while Herlong also added a sacrifice fly in the third.

D.P. Pendergrass was back taking swings at the plate for the first time in quite a while as he served as Florence’s designated hitter. He walked once, stole a base and scored.

J.R. Williams, Walker Joyner, Chandler Thompson and Wyatt Williams each had a hit for Lower Florence. J.R. Williams doubled in the third and Wyatt Williams drove in LF’s lone run with an RBI single in the second.

“Our group this year … what we’re preaching to them is we’ve just got to try to get better every day,” Lower Florence coach Kenny Gray said. “We played a little bit better tonight, and you know we were kind of able to hang in there. ...

“I thought our guys came out and for about three or four innings, we played pretty good.”

Post 1’s Josh Collins and Harrison Moore combined to pitch 5⅓ scoreless innings with eight strikeouts as Collins picked up the victory.

“That was good for Josh,” Urquhart said. “His first outing of the year, he was roughed up a little bit – couldn’t find his control. But we’ve been trying to ease his way back in here and there and get that confidence back. Tonight was his best outing of the year, and that’s what we’re going to need going forward.”

