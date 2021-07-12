Post 1 rolls to 20-0 playoff win over Jets

FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence Post 1 opened the American Legion state playoffs Monday with a bang.

Two bangs to be exact.

George Derrick Floyd and Parker Winfield finished the night with four RBI each and a long ball to their credit as Post 1 pounded Dalzell-Shaw 20-0 in five innings at American Legion Field.

With the victory, Florence (23-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best of three series over the Jets (2-16), who will host Game 2 on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at Thomas Sumter Academy in Dalzell.

Florence plated four runs in the first, six runs in both the second and third innings and four more in the fourth. Floyd, who finished 3 for 3 with a walk, smacked a three-run homer in the third inning while Winfield followed with a grand slam in the fourth. Jacob Adams had two hits and drove in four runs as well.

D.P. Pendergrass, Hunter Herlong, Noah Carter, Owen Taylor, Floyd and Winfield scored each scored twice while Kody Hanna and Adams accounted for three runs apiece. Hanna was hit by a pitch twice, including once with the bases loaded.

Post 1 was also able to take advantage of two errors, four wild pitches, nine walks and four hit batsman by Post 175 pitching.